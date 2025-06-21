Former MLB Executive Pitches Trade That Would Help Detroit Tigers Division Rival
The Detroit Tigers have opened up a comfortable lead in the American League Central with a 48-28 record.
Owning the best mark in baseball, they are currently 9.5 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians in what they are hoping to turn into a runaway divisional race.
Can the Tigers keep up the incredible pace they have been on thus far?
More News: Detroit Tigers Should Attempt Trade Deadline Splash for Orioles Star Reliever
To maintain their level of production, they need to make a few additions to their roster, addressing some weaknesses.
The left side of their infield needs help.
Parker Meadows returning to play center field means Javier Baez can play more shortstop, but third base remains a huge need.
More News: Detroit Tigers Have 'Obvious Weakness' to Address at MLB Trade Deadline
On the pitching staff, Detroit needs some help in the bullpen, where things have been a struggle in June. The group, as a whole, remains productive, but they need a reliever who can come in the game and strike people out, creating some whiffs.
The Tigers will also be keeping a close eye on their competition, seeing what kind of changes they make ahead of the deadline.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) has pitched a trade that would improve the Guardians' chances of chasing down Detroit in the standings.
More News: Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Deserving of Being Promoted After Recent Stretch
The former MLB executive has proposed an intra-divisional deal between Cleveland and the Chicago White Sox, with center fielder Luis Robert Jr. being the centerpiece.
Robert would be heading to the Guardians in exchange for outfield prospect Jaison Chourio and first base prospect Ralphy Velazquez.
This would be a huge addition for Cleveland despite the struggles Robert is having thus far this season, producing a .190/.273/.303 slash line and OPS+ of 64.
More News: Detroit Tigers Absurd Trade Proposal Sees Team Sell Entire Farm For Star Ace
Those are career-low numbers, but a change of scenery and joining a pennant race could be the spark he needs to get his production back on track.
Robert is making an impact with his speed, stealing 22 bases, and remains an above-average defender in center field.
The Tigers would certainly love for this deal not to get done. Ideally, if Robert is traded, it will be to a team not in their division that is chasing them in the standings.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.