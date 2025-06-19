Detroit Tigers Top Prospect Deserving of Being Promoted After Recent Stretch
The Detroit Tigers are cruising in the American League right now, but this is a franchise that is not only built to win now, but also could sustain success.
After bursting onto the scene in the second half of last year, the Tigers have proven that their play in 2024 was no fluke.
Currently, Detroit appears to be one of the best teams in baseball with a well-balanced attack both on their pitching staff and in their lineup. While the team will certainly seek improvements this summer, they likely won’t have to do anything drastic.
What might be the most exciting thing about the Tigers is the fact that they are a World Series contender with one of the best farm systems in baseball as well.
Having such a strong farm system will allow them to either aggressively try to upgrade, or wait patiently for some of the next wave of prospects to develop and come to the Majors. In either scenario, Detroit is in a strong position.
Recently, one of their top prospects has been playing extremely well and is set to test his abilities at the next level.
Who Is Due for a Promotion?
MLB contributors recently wrote about one of the top prospects for the Tigers deserving a promotion to the next level of the minors.
“McGonigle was slowed down by a right ankle injury almost right out of the gate with High-A West Michigan, but he returned to the Whitecaps on May 21 and has been white-hot with a .413/.510/.700 line in 20 games since then.”
Kevin McGonigle is ranked as the second-best prospect in the system now for Detroit and is one of the top 50 prospects in all of baseball. The young infielder is just 20 years old and is a former first-round pick in the 2023 draft.
While he isn’t near being ready to come up to the Majors, he is poised for a promotion to Double-A. In 21 games in High-A, he has slashed .412/.505/.706. Even though that isn’t a massive sample size, it is close to him being deserving of getting a chance at Double-A soon.
As a middle infielder, McGonigle would fill a need for the Tigers, but that likely won’t happen in 2025.
Overall, there is a lot to like about the talented young infielder, and he will potentially be a key player in the organization for years to come. Even though Detroit might move a couple of prospects to improve their chances of winning this season, it would be highly unlikely that McGonigle would be involved in any trade conversations.
