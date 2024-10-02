How to Watch Detroit Tigers and Astros Wednesday, Channel, Stream and Lineups
The Detroit Tigers are coming off an impressive win in their return to the postseason for the first time since 2014. The team took care of the Houston Astros 3-1 on the back of an impressive start from their ace Tarik Skubal.
Now, manager A.J. Hinch will go from the likely AL Cy Young Winner to his relief core for Game Two against his former team as the Tigers look to sweep the Astros on the road. Detroit will go with a bullpen game beginning with Tyler Holton. The 28-year-old appeared in last night’s game as he helped the Tigers close out the eighth inning. He will look to shut down the top of the Astros order before handing it off to another piece of the Detroit bullpen.
The Tigers will go up against Detroit native Hunter Brown in an elimination game for the Astros. Brown, who grew up a Tigers fan, will be making his first postseason start of his career on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right hander has made seven appearances in the past playoffs in relief, where he recorded a 1.69 ERA with seven strikeouts over 10.2 innings of work.
A win today would eliminate the Astros without winning at least one playoff run since the 2001 NLDS. It would be the first playoff series win for Detroit since making it to the ALCS in 2013.
Here are the lineups for today’s matchup:
Detroit Tigers
1 CF Parker Meadows
2 DH Kerry Carpenter
3 RF Matt Vierling
4 LF Riley Greene
5 2B Colt Keith
6 1B Spencer Torkelson
7 3B Zach McKinstry
8 SS Trey Sweeney
9 C Jake Rogers
Parker Meadows and Kerry Carpenter will move back to the top of the lineup as a right hander heads to the mound for the Astros. Carpenter has hit 17 of his 18 homers and has hit .305/.363/.631 against righties this season.
Houston Astros
1 2B Jose Altuve
2 RF Kyle Tucker
3 DH Yordan Alvarez
4 3B Alex Bregman
5 C Yainer Diaz
6 1B Victor Caratini
7 SS Jeremy Pena
8 LF Jason Heyward
9 CF Chas McCormick
The first pitch is scheduled for 2:32 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The game will be available nationally on ABC.
