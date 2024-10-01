Detroit Tigers Hold Off Late Inning Comeback to Win AL Wild Card Series Opener
The Detroit Tigers defeated the Houston Astros in the opening game of the American League Wild Card series. The Tigers returned to the postseason for the first time since 2014, and took a 3-1 victory on the road.
Detroit went with AL Cy Young favorite Tarik Skubal for Game One of the Wild Card round against the Astros, and he did not disappoint.
He retired the home team on just five pitches to begin the game at Minute Maid Park and worked quickly throughout his outing. He had another five-pitch inning in the fifth on his way to a scoreless start. His efficiency on the mound was just another example of why he won the Triple Crown in the American League this season.
The 27-year-old was checked on twice by manager A.J. Hinch and the training staff during his start.
The first one came in the bottom of the second inning after he was hit by the ball on his non-throwing hand. The second time was in the bottom of the sixth inning after an awkward landing after a pitch. He remained in the game after both visits.
Skubal finished his first postseason start with six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk. He picked up 13 Whiffs and six strikeouts for a 31% CSW.
On the other side, the Astros went with Framber Valdez, who struggled somewhat early.
After forcing Riley Greene to ground into a double play to end the first inning, Valdez struggled with the Tigers, which turned into an explosive second inning for the team.
Eight players came to the plate in the second inning as they got off to an early 3-0 lead.
The scoring started when catcher Jake Rogers hit an RBI single to center field, scoring Wenceel Perez. The inning consisted of four singles and a walk to pick up the early runs against the AL West division winners.
Valdez only pitched four innings, as he was flat for manager Jose Espada and the rest of the Astros. He finished with three runs allowed off seven hits across 4.1 innings of work. Valdez had three strikeouts and two walks. He picked up seven Whiffs and recorded a 28% CSW.
Once Houston went to the bullpen, Detroit made some substitutions by bringing in Colt Keith for Andy Ibanez, but they struggled to find an answer against relievers Hector Nerris and Ronel Blanco.
The Tigers loaded the bases in the seventh inning but were unable to add any insurance runs as Blanco struck out Parker Meadows for the final out.
They were left scoreless after the big second inning. Detroit went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and left 11 men on base.
The Tigers went to their bullpen after the seventh inning stretch, beginning with Will Vest.
He opened the bottom of the seventh frame with two strikeouts and a fly out. He ended up striking out four of the five batters he faced.
The Astros, who entered the game with the MLB record of 10 straight wins in playoff series openers did their best to come back in the game late.
After Tyler Holton finished the eighth inning with two pitches, Jason Foley came in for the save opportunity against the heart of Houston's order. The inning started with a double off the left field wall by Yordan Alvarez, followed by a single from third baseman Alex Bregman.
After a mound visit, catcher Yanier Diaz drove in the first run of the night for the Astros to cut Deroit's lead to two. The first out was finally recorded after a sacrifice bunt to move the tying run into scoring position.
Hinch went to the bullpen and called on Beau Brieske to limit the damage.
Brieske would load the bases yet after a walk to Chas McCormick, however, he would pick up the save after forcing a line out by veteran Jason Heyward to end the game.
The Tigers will look for the sweep in Game Two of the series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Wednesday.
A series win would eliminate the Astros in the first round for the first time since the 2001 NLDS.
The first pitch is scheduled for 2:32 p.m. EST on ABC.