How Will Detroit Tigers Approach Upcoming Offseason After Shockingly Successful 2024?
The Detroit Tigers shocked the baseball world with how they caught fire in the second half of the season.
They overcame a double-digit deficit in the standings to earn the No. 5 seed in the American League. Their success didn’t stop early in the postseason, as they swept the three-game Wild Card Series against the Houston Astros.
But, their magic ran out in the ALDS against their American League Central rivals, the Cleveland Guardians.
It was a hard-fought five-game series, but the Tigers were outlasted by the Guardians, who won the winner-take-all game at home on Saturday afternoon, 7-3.
With their offseason now set to begin, what can we expect to see from Detroit? Their plans have assuredly changed as they were the best team in baseball down the stretch despite some glaring holes.
Making some splashes in free agency can certainly be justified after that run. But, Bradford Doolittle of ESPN is expecting a calculated approach for the front office this winter.
“Targeted, short-term spending. Let's say the Tigers are on board with our suggestion to pursue Alonso or a comparable thumper such as Cody Bellinger. Then maybe Detroit could make a splash, but otherwise, it seems more like the Tigers could make a targeted approach adding a plethora of second-tier types to add depth and serve as the mortar for the deep young core. No matter how it shakes out, an exciting winter lies ahead for Tigers fans,” the MLB expert wrote.
One way or another, the Tigers need to find a middle-of-the-order kind of bat this offseason. They were painfully thin on players who could put the ball over the fence, sometimes limiting the production of their offense.
Alas, they are in a unique position where they can be picky about the additions they make. Maybe Kerry Carpenter or Riley Greene develops into a 30+ home run player the team is lacking in the middle of the order.
Having as strong of a young core as it turns out they do gives them a lot of flexibility. If the right player doesn’t come readily available, they can count on continued development from players who got their first taste of the Big Leagues in 2024.
Also, something needs to be done about the starting pitching depth. Injuries crushed the rotation this season after Jack Flaherty was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, leaving Tarik Skubal as the last man standing in the postseason.
A.J. Hinch made it work this time around, but that kind of pitching chaos magic cannot be counted on again full-time.