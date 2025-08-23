Tigers GM Answers Whether or Not Kevin McGonigle Will Make MLB Debut This Year
The Detroit Tigers might be in the most envious position out of any team in Major League Baseball.
Not only do they have the best record in the American League and a real shot at making the World Series, but they also have one of the best farm systems in the sport with future superstars throughout their pipeline who are only going to upgrade the current roster that's already in place.
From Max Clark to Josue Briceno to Bryce Rainer to Thayron Liranzo, there are multiple top prospects on the farm who have generated a ton of buzz. But perhaps nobody has been more impressive than Kevin McGonigle.
Ranked No. 1 in Detroit's pipeline and No. 2 in all of baseball, the 21-year-old has done nothing but impress throughout his professional career with a slash line of .317/.415/.513 across 166 games in two-and-a-half seasons.
Now tearing up the Double-A level after beginning this year at Single-A, it seems like only a matter of time before McGonigle is starring in The Show with the Tigers. However, it doesn't appear like that is going to be this year.
Tigers GM Says Kevin McGonigle Won't Be Called Up in 2025
General manager Jeff Greenberg was firm in his statement regarding the superstar prospect and his future, stating on MLB Network, "No, I don't think that's on the radar right now" when discussing if McGonigle will debut in 2025.
There was some thought that it could happen when the rosters expand from 26 to 28 men on Sept. 1, but based on the comments made by Greenberg, that likely won't be the case barring a massive change in thinking or a rash of injuries.
That seems to be the smart decision to make. After all, he's only played in 30 Double-A games at the time of writing, so there is plenty more for him to learn and develop before he's thrown into the fire of big league of play. Plus, he was selected in the draft as a prep player, so he didn't even have college seasoning coming into his professional career.
While this might be disappointing for fans who want to see the superstar prospect compete at the highest level, it also could be the smartest thing for his career when it comes to ensuring he reaches his ceiling and becomes the impact guy for Detroit that he's projected to be.
McGonigle is going to be playing for the Tigers one day. But it doesn't seem like it will be in 2025.