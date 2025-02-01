Latest Detroit Tigers Farm System Rankings Show Pitching Talent Runs Deep
Baseball America re-ranked the Detroit Tigers’ farm system earlier this season and something stood out — the pitching depth.
Jackson Jobe, who made his MLB debut last season, is No. 1 on the prospect list and among the Top 100 prospects in all of baseball. And, while there is only one other pitcher in the Top 10 in left-hander Brant Hurter, the pipeline behind them is filled with a dozen other pitchers who could help Detroit at some point in the next two or three years.
Earlier this year, the publication released its Top 100 prospects, and the Tigers had five listed among them, including Jobe (No. 3), outfielder Max Clark (No. 22), infielder Kevin McGonigle (No. 23), shortstop Bryce Rainer (No. 60) and catcher Thayron Liranzo (No. 69). They remained the franchise’s top five prospects.
But the site also revealed that six other players received votes for its Top 100, including catcher Dillon Dingler, shortstop Franyerbrer Montilla, infielder Jace Jung, right-handed pitcher Jaden Hamm, catcher Josue Briceño and shortstop Trey Sweeney.
The Top 30 revealed where those players are ranked within the Tigers’ system. That included Dingler (No. 6), Jung (No. 7), Sweeney (No. 8), Briceño (No. 9), Hamm (No. 11) and Montilla (No. 13).
Some of those prospects are likely to graduate soon.
Jobe pitched four innings in the regular season last campaign and figures to make the Tigers’ rotation out of spring training. Last year the 2021 first-round pick also pitched at both Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo, where he went 5-3 with a 2.36 ERA with 96 strikeouts in 91.2 innings.
Dingler, Jung and Sweeny are likely to slide out as well.
Dingler reached the Majors in July and served as a backup catcher last season. He slashed .167/.195/.310/.505 with one home run and 11 RBI.
Jung was also called up by the Tigers in August to take over at third base. The 2022 first-round pick slashed .241/.362/.304/.665 in 34 games with Detroit.
Sweeney joined the Tigers in July via the Jack Flaherty trade. He made his MLB debut in August and became the starting shortstop, where he slashed .218/.269/.373/.642 with four home runs and 17 RBI.
Prospects ranked No. 11-20 included Hamm, second baseman Hao-Yu Lee, Montilla, pitcher Owen Hall, pitcher Tyler Mattison, pitcher Ethan Schiefelbein, catcher Enrique Jimenez, pitcher Ty Madden, outfielder Cris Rodriguez and third baseman Carson Rucker.
Prospects ranked No. 21-30 included pitcher Brenan Hanifee, pitcher Josh Randall, pitcher Michael Massey, pitcher Tony Melton, pitcher Tyler Owens, outfielder Justice Bigbie, pitcher Chase Lee, shortstop Jose Dickson, third baseman Nestor Miranda and pitcher Zach Swanson.