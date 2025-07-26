New MLB Prospect Rankings Have Pair of Rising Tigers at Top of List
With one of the best farm systems in the MLB entering their 2025 campaign, the Detroit Tigers have experienced significant success.
While the Tigers took a bit of an unexpected approach with their selections in this year’s MLB draft class, they have a proven track record in selecting and developing prep position players.
Their prospect system is loaded with them, headlined by 2023 first-round picks, outfielder Max Clark and shortstop Kevin McGonigle.
The talented duo are some of the top prospects in baseball.
Keith Law of The Athletic (subscription required) recently updated his midseason ranking of the top 60 MLB prospects.
McGonigle came in at No. 1 on the list, followed by Clark at No. 2.
It was a massive jump for both prospects, particularly McGonigle, who was previously No. 23, and Clark was No. 6.
Per Law, McGonigle has slashed .352/.447/.599 across three levels this season with 30 walks to 22 strikeouts and has displayed surprising power with a peak exit velocity at 112 mph.
Since his promotion to Double-A, McGonigle has posted a .226/.368/.323 slash line with seven hits, three doubles, and five RBI in nine games.
In High-A, McGonigle slashed .372/.462/.648 in 36 games this season.
That type of OBP and power has led Law to overlook any concerns about playing shortstop at the next level, projecting a move to second base with his defensive prowess.
“I don’t know if McGonigle can play shortstop … and I kind of don’t care,” Law wrote. “It’s probably the best hit tool in the minors, and he backs it up with hard, hard contact, along with what turns out to be some of the best strike zone judgment anywhere in baseball.”
Clark is a well-rounded prospect who's an 80 runner and strong defender in center, with Law highlighting his higher walk rate than strikeout rate in High-A.
Clark slashed .285/.430/.427 in 68 games for West Michigan until he was bumped to Double-A.
In eight games for Erie, Clark is slashing .188/.257/.438 with six hits, two home runs, and three RBI.
“There’s above-average power there, at least, with strong plate judgment and speed that plays on both sides of the ball, more so because he’s aggressive (and smart) on the bases,” Law wrote. “The Tigers are in good shape.”
Detroit is certainly in better shape than most teams in the league with their top two prospects headlining the list.
In addition, Josue Briceño jumped up from No. 59 to No. 22 in the midseason rankings after his promotion to Double-A alongside Clark and McGonigle.
Bryce Rainer also saw a considerable jump from No. 70 to No. 38 on the list.
With teams having no prospects in the rankings at all, that says a lot about the farm system for the Tigers.
