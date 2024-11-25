Non-Tendered Outfielder the Perfect Buy-Low Free Agent for Detroit Tigers
The Detroit Tigers are not hiding their intentions this offseason; they are looking to upgrade the roster and are willing to spend to make that happen.
The first area of the team people point to in need of an upgrade is the pitching staff, specifically the starting rotation. Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal was incredible in 2024, but the team needs reinforcements behind him.
Down the stretch of the season, he and Keider Montero were the only starters A.J. Hinch was using. The other days, he would use openers with bulk relievers or full bullpen games to eat up innings.
That isn’t a sustainable long-term strategy, as the team needs some additions and better injury luck.
A runner-up for the biggest need of the team is some power for the lineup.
The Tigers were in the bottom half of baseball in nearly every statistical category except for triples. Adding some pop would take pressure off of the pitching staff to be perfect for every outing and make manufacturing runs a little easier.
Timely hitting occurred again and again in the postseason, but they scored only 21 runs in seven postseason games. That won’t cut it if they want to become perennial contenders in the American League.
Luckily for the front office, there are a number of players who would fit the mold of what Detroit is seeking. Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and Christian Walker of the Arizona Diamondbacks would provide power and an upgrade at first base.
All-Star right fielder Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles would be an outside-the-box addition for first base but could mix into the lineup in the outfield and handle designated hitter duties as well.
Third baseman Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros and shortstop Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers have both been connected in some capacity as well and would be impactful additions.
But, it is anyone’s guess how free agency will turn out.
Things change constantly and other teams could be in a position to offer more money than the Tigers can. That means the front office needs to have some alternative plans in place just in case they cannot land top-of-the-market players.
One player who should pique their interest is Bryan De La Cruz.
He was surprisingly non-tendered by the Pittsburgh Pirates despite being acquired from the Miami Marlins ahead of the trade deadline. But, he can be a cheap source of power for Detroit while still having the potential to expand his game.
De La Cruz is far from a perfect player; there is a reason the offensive-needy Pirates are moving on from him. His 77 OPS+ is the lowest among the 90 players who hit at least 20 home runs last season.
That is certainly a concern given how boom or bust he is, but the powerful outfielder did hit a career-high 21 home runs in 2024 and added 25 doubles. There is something to work with there, as things didn’t pan out in Pittsburgh, where his production plummeted.
With a projected salary of only $4 million, the Tigers can easily fit him into their plans. Even if they are able to land some stars, a player who will be only 28 when the 2025 season starts with three years of team control remaining is worth taking a shot on.
He would have to earn playing time in what could become a very crowded outfield in Detroit. But he is an excellent buy-low candidate because of the potential team control and the raw power that he possesses.