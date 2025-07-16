One Tigers Draft Pick Stands Out As Potential Game-Changer
Since hiring Scott Harris as president of baseball operations, the Detroit Tigers have done an excellent job in the MLB draft.
In his first two chances running the show, he put a focus on selecting prep stars early, seemingly hitting home runs with center fielder Max Clark, shortstop Kevin McGonigle and shortstop Bryce Rainer.
All three are arrow-up prospects, with Clark and McGonigle both being on a short list of those who could be ranked No. 1 overall in 2026.
Given Harris’s track record, he will receive the benefit of the doubt despite some analysts being skeptical of the players they selected in the first round this year.
Jordan Yost and Michael Oliveto fit the mold as high school standouts, but both selections drew underwhelming reactions.
While those picks drew some skepticism, one selection that has left people intrigued is their third-round pick; left-handed pitcher Ben Jacobs.
Selected No. 98 overall, he began his collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins before transferring to pitch for the Arizona State Sun Devils.
After being a reliever for most of his first two collegiate campaigns, he was a starter full time this past year.
His ERA wasn’t great at 4.95, but he showed some real promise with a strong arsenal, striking out 120 batters across 83.2 innings.
In his career, he had a 13.2 K/9, providing a solid base for the Tigers to work with for his development, but there is work to do in one area.
“Jacobs has a promising three-pitch mix, so his future role hinges on how many strikes he can throw,” wrote R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports, highlighting the southpaw as his favorite pick made by Detroit after the first round.
Finding a way to harness that three-pitch arsenal is what will determine how impactful the southpaw can be for the Tigers as a professional.
There is some work to do based on his 5.2 BB/9 ratio in his college career.
Jacobs walked 90 batters in only 155 career innings, but one small positive is that the BB/9 ratio did decrease each year he was in college.
Detroit would certainly love to continue that trend moving forward once he begins his professional career.
