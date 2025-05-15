Pete Rose’s Reinstatement Has Curious Impact on Former Detroit Tigers Trio
Pete Rose’s removal from the permanently ineligible list was the headline after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s decision.
But he wasn’t the only one impacted.
Manfred’s decision — that a player’s inclusion on the permanently ineligible list would be removed upon their death — impacted 17 former players.
Many of those players were part of the 1919 Chicago “Black Sox” scandal, a group of White Sox that were banned from the game for helping to throw the World Series. Among the players banned were “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, a player that many believed would have been a Hall of Famer had he played his entire career.
Three of the players that were removed from the list were former Detroit Tigers.
Which Former Detroit Tigers Were Reinstated?
All three were part of the 1919 Chicago White Sox, but each started their career with the Tigers.
Pitcher Eddie Cicotte is probably the most famous of the trio. The Springwells, Mich., native broke into the Majors in 1905 with the Tigers. He pitched just three games for Detroit that season, going 1-1 with a 3.50 ERA. He debuted the same year as Ty Cobb, and both played in the minor leagues together.
He was absent from the Majors until 1908 with the Boston Red Sox and landed with the White Sox in 1912 after Boston sold his rights.
Cicotte was at the end of his career in 1919 and finished with a record of 209-148 with a 2.38 ERA. He led the American League with 28 wins in 1917 and the Majors with 29 wins in 1919.
Fred McMullin was a third baseman who played six Major League seasons. The bulk of those were with the White Sox from 1916-20. But in 1914, he broke into the Majors with the Tigers. He played one game, made one plate appearance and failed to get a hit.
He never played more than 70 games in a season and slashed .256/.333/.302 with one home run and 72 RBI for his career.
Pitcher Lefty Williams managed to stick with the Tigers for two seasons, but he only played in six games. He went 1-4 with a 4.80 ERA in 1913 and 1914. The White Sox purchased his contract after he led the Pacific Coast League with 418.2 innings, 33 wins and 294 strikeouts in 1915.
With Chicago, he pitched five seasons and had perhaps his best season in 1919, when he went 23-11 with a 2.64 ERA and led the Majors with 40 starts. He finished his career with a record of 82-48 with a 3.13 ERA.