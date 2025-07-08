This Potential Detroit Tigers Trade Proposal Brings Eugenio Suarez to Motown
The Detroit Tigers are coming off a series sweep against the Cleveland Guardians, further separating themselves from the rest of the pack in the American League Central.
It has been a great start to the season for the Tigers, who have the best record in the AL and are showing no signs of slowing down. Detroit has been nearly perfect this year, but they do have some areas that they can improve.
So far, the Tigers have once again been led by the ace Tarik Skubal in the starting rotation, but he has had a lot more help than last campaign.
Fortunately one of the areas that has improved quite a bit is their lineup. This was a unit that was very lackluster at times last season, but some unexpected players have really stepped up.
Coming into the year, one of the needs for the team was a third baseman and a right-handed slugger. To the surprise of many Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez have both had excellent campaigns to help in one of those areas.
While both of those players have been great, the need to improve at third base is still there. One name who could potentially be available is Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez. Here is a hypothetical trade proposal that would land Suarez for the Tigers.
Tigers Receive Eugenio Suarez
Diamondbacks Receive: Jaden Hamm
Detroit finds itself in a great position heading into the trade deadline with not only the best record in the AL but one of the best farm systems in the league. Being a great team and having a strong farm system generally don’t go hand in hand, but that is a luxury that the Tigers have.
The third baseman market is likely to be limited, and if the star slugger from the Diamondbacks is available, he would be a great fit. This year, Suarez has slashed .252/.319/.562 with 28 home runs and 73 RBI.
That type of offensive production would instantly propel and improve Detroit's lineup to become one of the best in the league.
For Arizona, deciding to sell won’t be easy, but this season hasn’t gone their way. Injuries have mounted and the National League is loaded with great teams.
The cost for Suarez wouldn’t be cheap with Hamm a top prospect in the system. With Suarez being a free agent at the end of the year, getting a prospect the caliber of the young right-hander would be a nice return.
With a chance to win the World Series in 2025, going all-in for a player like Suarez to strengthen a weakness makes a lot of sense.
