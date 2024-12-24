Projected 2025 Detroit Tigers Batting Order Still Waiting On Improvement
The Detroit Tigers offense was clearly the team's largest weakness last season and little has been done to make it better, at least yet.
With the pursuit of Alex Bregman still without an answer, it is currently unclear how the Tigers plan to improve the results from last season.
The good news is that they have a very young roster, so all of their players should still improve. Will that be enough to make it further into the postseason next year, though?
Here is the full projected batting order for Detroit next season:
1. CF Parker Meadows
Meadows is among the players that was a definite positive at the plate last year. He posted a .244/.310/.433 slash line whole also being a great defender. The 25-year-old has star potential entering his first full season in the Majors.
2. DH Kerry Carpenter
Carpenter was the best player at the plate last year, but missed almost half of it due to an injury. Still, he hit a .284/.345/.587 slash line with 18 home runs in just 87 games. He is likely going to be the next Tigers player to make his first All-Star team.
3. RF Matt Vierling
Vierling would be in the bottom half of most batting orders in the league, but is an at least steady offensive presence while the rest of the Detroit roster develops. He is around league average, but is also still getting better each year.
4. LF Riley Greene
Greene is the star player of the Tigers offense. The 24-year-old is coming off of his first All-Star nod and has made big jumps each year. Even if he is nearing the top end of his talent, he is a well above-average hitter. He hit a career-best 24 home runs while also bumping up his walk rate.
5. 2B Colt Keith
Keith had a rocky rookie campaign, but showed enough potential to carry over excitement. While his overall numbers were a little below average, he did hit a .322/.404/644 slash line with seven home runs in July.
6. 1B Spencer Torkelson
Torkelson, a former first overall selection, has not made the strides that Detroit has hoped for. His production fell off a cliff this past season and has his job in jeopardy if they make any additions, such as Bregman.
7. 3B Jace Jung
Jung is still one of the top 100 prospects in baseball, but will need to show some improvement from his first crack at the MLB level. He posted a .241/.362/.304 slash line and has yet to hit his first big league home run. There is nothing to show that he won't pick it up, though.
8. SS Trey Sweeney
This is where the batting order really begins to fall off, which is fine since it is near the bottom. He's never been a hugely exciting offensive prospect, but should at least be better than Javier Baez has been. The 24-year-old is most likely just a stop gap as their younger infield prospects develop.
9. C Jake Rogers
Catcher was the other black hole in their lineup last season and doesn't look like it will be much improved next year. Rogers and Dingler are biding time until Thayron Liranzo gets called up.