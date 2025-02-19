Proposed Detroit Tigers Trade Would Land Disgruntled Toronto Blue Jays Star
The Detroit Tigers are on the rise and could be at the point where going all in for an offensive star makes sense.
One such superstar just seemingly came available for trade: Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The star gave his current team up until the start of the season to come up with the framework for an extension. That deadline was Tuesday.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Guerrero does not intend to negoiate an extension during the season, which means that he will likely be headed for free agency in November.
That makes it increasingly likely that the Blue Jays will trade him this season so that they can at least get something back for him.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided came up with a blockbuster deal that should be enough to entice Toronto to pull the trigger on a trade, while also keeping the Tigers' core together to compete.
This proposed trade would see Detroit send a haul of first baseman Colt Keith, infielder Kevin McGonigle, second baseman Hao-Yu Lee and right-handed pitcher Troy Melton to the Blue Jays for Guerrero.
That certainly would be a lot to give up, but it might be worth it for what the superstar would bring to the lineup.
Guerrero has been an All-Star four times already in his six-year career. He also broke out at a young age, so he has plenty of experience heading into his age 26 season.
It looks as though the youngster could be headed into his prime early as he's coming off of his second-best campaign. For most batters, it would have been by far a career-best.
He posted a .323/.396/.544 slash line with 30 home runs and 103 RBI. For a Tigers offense that is searching for star power and a true identity, Guerrero is someone that could answer their issues.
The pitching seems to be there and waiting for the other side to catch up.
It is a big haul, but it's honestly comprised of players that have confusing paths to playing time in Detroit.
Keith debuted last year and looked promising, but is currently at first base, where Guerrero would take over.
McGonigle is their third-ranked prospect, but could get passed up by Bryce Rainer in the future plans for the middle infield. Lee is a similar story of a promising second base prospect that faces a tough road to at-bats.
Melton is also highly ranked, currently sitting at No. 11 on their Tigers' MLB pipeline. Detroit has plenty of young pitching already with some more intriguing arms coming down the road.
This would be a win-win trade package.