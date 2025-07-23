Struggling Tigers Star Could Become MLB Trade Deadline Chip to Watch
The Detroit Tigers are one of baseball’s best teams and have a legitimate chance to win a World Series for the first time since 1984.
For a team like the Tigers, that means the MLB trade deadline, which is July 31, is an important benchmark. It’s a chance for Detroit to bring in additional talent to help supplement their run to the Fall Classic.
More News: Tigers Ace Tarik Skubal Possesses Second Most Dominant Pitch in Baseball
Detroit could use a starting pitcher. The Tigers could use a bit more bullpen help. A slugging third baseman would help, too.
The Tigers were hoping that Jace Jung would be that slugging third baseman, but that hasn’t worked out to this point.
Jung, the Tigers’ first-round pick in 2022 out of Texas Tech, made his MLB debut late in the 2024 season and made the team for opening day in 2025. But he struggled at the plate this season.
More News: Tigers Expected To Be Strategic With Additions Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
In 18 games he slashed .111/.245/.111 with no home runs and three RBI. The Tigers optioned him to Triple-A Toledo on May 14.
Baseball America recently wrote a piece on prospects that they feel are “blocked” at the Major League level. These are prospects that can play in the Bigs, but for whatever reason aren’t getting consistent time. Hence, they’re blocked.
More News: Tigers Set To Call Up Top-Ten Prospect Troy Melton for Major League Debut
That means they could be dealt at the deadline. Jung could be a valuable chip for the Tigers at the trade deadline, especially since he hasn’t taken ahold of the third base job as Detroit hoped.
But, for the publication, it’s not so much about what’s in front of him as it is what’s behind him that could get him moved.
“He hasn’t solidified a role in the big leagues and there’s a cavalcade of infield depth rising Detroit’s system, so he’s in danger of getting squeezed out,” the publication wrote.
More News: Tigers Ace Predicted To Join Historic Company With Second-Straight Triple Crown
The Tigers have several top infield prospects that could do that squeezing. Shortstop Kevin McGonigle is the organization’s No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, and was just promoted to Double-A Erie.
Another shortstop, Bryce Rainer, is the No. 3 prospect and is on the injured list at Class-A Lakeland. But he’s only 20 years old after he was taken in the first round in 2024.
Hao-Yu Lee, who was acquired via trade a couple of years ago from Philadelphia, can play both second base and third base and is the Tigers’ No. 6 prospect. He’s playing with Jung at Toledo.
If the Tigers feel they have coverage at the position with those prospects, Jung could be the chip Detroit uses to help the bullpen or another key position.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.