Superstar Free Agent Reportedly Names Detroit Tigers Among Three Finalists
With spring training just around the corner, Alex Bregman is still a free agent. However, he appears to be getting closer to a decision.
Based on multiple reports Tuesday, he seems to have narrowed his list of landing spots down to three finalists, one of which is the Detroit Tigers. The Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are the other two.
The former Houston Astros star appears to have ruled out a return to his old team. The Toronto Blue Jays have shown interest as well, but they were not among the three finalists.
Bregman's seeking a shorter-term deal with an opt-out, which would make him more affordable for a mid-market team like the Tigers.
A two-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion and former AL MVP runner-up, Bregman is one of the top third basemen in baseball. However, he's heading into his age-31 season and is coming off two straight seasons of declining offense, making him a somewhat risky long-term investment.
The Red Sox and Cubs both have connections to Bregman via his old bench coach (Alex Cora) and former teammate (Kyle Tucker), respectively. They're both big-market teams with playoff aspirations as well, which may be appealing to Bregman after spending the last decade in a similar environment.
Detroit is attractive for a different reason, as it's the only one of his three finalists that made the playoffs last year.
While the Tigers already appear poised for a strong 2025 (and beyond), adding Bregman would make them even stronger. He's a Gold Glove defender with a potent bat and championship experience, making him an appealing option at the hot corner for a young, hungry team on the rise.
Detroit has been linked to Bregman for a while, but time is running out. If the Tigers seriously want him, they need to seal the deal before one of his other two finalists does.