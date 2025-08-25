Talented Tigers Prospect Could Be September Call Up Due To One Reason
There are a lot of talented prospects in the Detroit Tigers' pipeline, which is one of the main reasons why this franchise is considered to have one of the brightest futures in baseball.
From Kevin McGonigle and Max Clark to Bryce Rainer and Josue Briceno, this pipeline is loaded with players who could be starring at the major league level one day, creating a championship window for the Tigers that could rival what their manager A.J. Hinch had at his former stop with the Houston Astros.
But it could be a bit before those highly-touted prospects debut in The Show, with Detroit already making it clear McGonigle won't be called up this season even when the rosters across the MLB expand at the start of September.
However, there is another prospect who could be the beneficiary of those expanded rosters, with Kiley McDaniel of ESPN (subscription required) predicting that one of their lesser-known minor leaguers will get the call.
Hao-Yu Lee Predicted To Make September Roster
With Detroit still figuring out their situation across the infield, it wouldn't hurt to carry Hao-Yu Lee.
The 22-year-old has gotten his first taste of the Triple-A level this season, slashing .243/.347/.409 with 12 home runs, 18 doubles, seven triples and 49 RBI across 105 games, improving his play as of late to make him a more attractive call-up option.
Lee has largely played second base in his career, but he does have experience at the hot corner, making him another versatile defending option for Hinch to use as needed. However, there is another reason why McDaniel believes the young prospect is going to be promoted for his MLB debut.
Tigers Need To Protect Hao-Yu Lee From Rule 5 Draft
"Lee is in Triple-A and needs to be added to the 40-man roster this winter, so he could get a September look," wrote McDaniel.
Players have been added to rosters for far less, and because Lee is an intriguing prospect -- ranked seventh in Detroit's farm system and just 22 years old -- there's a good chance McDaniel's prediction comes true.
The Tigers still don't have Matt Vierling back from his injury issues, so adding more insurance to the infield could be something the decision makers look to do during the final month of the regular season.
This will be something to keep an eye on when the rosters do expand. Because even though Lee isn't the same caliber of prospect as the others who fans would have loved to see get called up, he could make an impact during the stretch run.