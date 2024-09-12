This One Weakness Could Be What Keeps Detroit Tigers out of Postseason
The run the Detroit Tigers have been on over the last few weeks has been very exciting for fans.
As sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, the Tigers were written off by everyone after moving starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, catcher Carson Kelly, relief pitcher Andrew Chafin and first baseman/outfielder Mark Canha.
Despite losing so much production, the team has really hit their stride.
From July 1 through Sept. 9, they were tied with the Houston Astros for the best record in the American League at 35-25.
They haven’t stopped winning since, taking the first two games of their series against the Colorado Rockies before losing in the finale.
Now 75-72 on the season, they are only 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the AL, which is currently held by the Minnesota Twins.
The team has caught fire, as their success has been buoyed by elite pitching. Ace Tarik Skubal, the runaway favorite for the AL Cy Young Award, leads the way, but several players have stepped up behind him.
Keider Montero has been the only other consistent starting pitcher for A.J. Hinch since the deadline because of injuries, and he just fired a complete game shutout this week.
The Detroit manager has been mixing and matching with openers and bulk pitchers behind them, eating up innings in whatever fashion it takes.
However, this is one fatal flaw that could crush their postseason hopes.
The Tigers have been performing better at the plate now that their position players are healthy and younger players are emerging.
But, there is one thing this group is missing; power.
“Though it is possible to consistently win without consistently homering, it does make things a lot harder. Case in point: Each of the past four World Series champions ranked top four in home runs during the regular season, and the last champ to rank worse than 13th in the majors in team dingers was the 2015 Kansas City Royals. Well, Detroit is tied for 24th, though it has at least managed to hit more than half of its home runs with runners on base. That has helped keep them on the cusp of the postseason, but making any sort of run in October will be a real challenge,” wrote Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report.
Detroit has found ways to generate runs without big power hitters, as they are aggressive on the base paths leading the MLB with 42 triples.
Unfortunately, that is the only statistic they are above average in.
The Tigers rank 16th or worse in runs, RBI and total bases. They are 20th or worse in hits, doubles, home runs, batting average, on-base percentage, slugging, stolen bases and strikeouts.
This run during the second half has been a lot of fun, but the team has clear areas of improvement that need to be addressed to take that next step.