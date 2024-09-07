This Statistic Shows How Lethal This Young Detroit Tigers Lineup Can Become
With a late charge, the Detroit Tigers have put themselves into the Wild Card picture, trailing the final spot by 5.5 games entering Saturday.
Although they are an extreme longshot to pull off this comeback, it's a testament to the coaching staff and players in the clubhouse that they didn't give up on the season and chose to put their heads down and keep playing good baseball.
It's even more exciting that this stretch of play has come after the Tigers opted to turn things over to their young players, calling up multiple top prospects and giving their young Major Leaguers more reps when they dealt away some veterans at the trade deadline.
The future looks bright in Detroit, especially if these youngsters can continue to play at this level.
One statistical category shows how lethal this lineup could be for years to come.
When looking at the best stat for each team across the MLB, The Athletic highlighted the league-leading triples the Tigers have produced.
"The individual triples leaderboard is loaded with the speedy guys you'd expect ... The Tigers don't have any of them. They don't have anyone ranked top 10 in triples, but they have six — Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, Wenceel Perez, Matt Vierling, Kerry Carpenter and Zach McKinstry — in the top 40," writes Stephen J. Nesbitt.
Their total sits at 40 on the year, seven clear of the second place Arizona Diamondbacks.
This points to the amount of collective speed Detroit has on their roster, being able to turn something that might be a double into three bases.
Hitting is something the Tigers are going to need going forward, as despite sitting first in triples, they are only 20th in runs scored with 597.
The hope is that, as this young group gets more Major League experience, the run production will come.
They are already doing some really good things by putting the ball in play and using their speed to get extra bases, but their .233 batting average has prevented them from putting up enough runs to truly compete.
Whether Detroit tries to find some lineup upgrades in free agency, or if they just keep riding it out with their young players will be seen, but the future looks bright if they can enter next season building upon what they have done in the triples category.