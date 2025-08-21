Tigers Assign Injured Pitcher Alex Cobb His Role If He Returns This Season
The Detroit Tigers didn't do much this past offseason, but some of the moves they did make have been impactful.
Re-signing Jack Flaherty provided the rotation with a boost even if he's had his ups and downs this year. But the best move they made was bringing in Gleyber Torres to take over at second base, with the two-time All-Star earning his third selection to the Midsummer Classic in the first half as he currently sits with an OPS+ that's above the league average of 100 at this stage of the season.
However, for as good as the additions of Flaherty and Torres were, the decision to sign Alex Cobb to a one-year, $15 million deal has equally been as poor since he hasn't pitched a single inning for the Tigers this season.
Cobb has been on the injured list since March 27 with right hip inflammation, and despite his repeated attempts to return earlier in the year, his body has not responded well and he's been shutdown on multiple occasions.
But as Detroit gears up for the stretch run and another appearance in the playoffs, the veteran right-hander is in his rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo, signaling that he could actually make his return this season after all.
If and when that does happen, the Tigers have already told him what his role is going to be.
Alex Cobb Will Be Moved Into Bullpen
With it being unclear how much the 37-year-old can give if he's able to get healthy enough to be activated off the injured list for the first time this season, Detroit is aiming to limit the number of innings he pitches for them.
Chris McCosky of The Detroit News (subscription required) reported that Cobb will be used out of the bullpen going forward. The Tigers have started to shift him into that mindset during his rehab stint, as he pitched three innings in relief on Aug. 19 and didn't give up a run or a hit.
"We shrunk down the expectations internally on how long he can go in a game," manager A.J. Hinch said, per McCosky. "We're trying to see how the two- and three-inning stints go and how he bounces back from that."
How Cobb's Role Change Impacts Tigers
It makes sense why Detroit would go down this route.
Cobb hasn't pitched all year, and it's unclear exactly what he's going to be if he does return to the mound at some point in the regular season. So by shifting him into the bullpen, that still allows the veteran to be used while not relying on him to be a crucial part of the rotation.
It also will give Hinch another weapon to deploy in creative spots, especially because it's unclear exactly how he's going to set things up from a starting pitching standpoint when the playoffs get underway.
This year's team has more true starters than last year's group with Flaherty and the deadline additions of Charlie Morton and Chris Paddack able to start behind Tarik Skubal in a series. But Hinch has also shown he's willing to be unconventional, and the more arms he has available the better.
So while the signing of Cobb has been a major bust so far, if he's able to return from his injury and adapt to a bullpen role well, then he could become an impact arm for them down the stretch as the Tigers search for a shutdown relief staff.