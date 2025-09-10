Tigers Blow Out Yankees to Trim AL Central Title Magic Number to 10
The Detroit Tigers looked refreshed after a day off and blasted the New York Yankees, 12-2, at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
The Tigers (83-62) went off on Yankees pitching, beginning with starter Will Warren and his relievers, two of which were unable to record an out. While Parker Meadows was the only Detroit player with a home run, he finished with three hits and three RBI. Kerry Carpenter drove in two runs on one hit, while Riley Greene added two hits. That was more than enough for starting pitcher Casey Mize (14-5), who claimed the win. Perhaps more important, Chris Paddack handled the final three innings to get a save and did so without allowing a hit or run.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number
Detroit saw its magic number drop on Tuesday with its victory. While the Tigers were off on Monday, the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians started a four-game series. When it began, the Royals were in second place. After two Guardians wins, they are now in second place. So, the magic number is now Tigers wins combined with Guardians losses. Even though Cleveland won again on Tuesday, Detroit’s magic number dropped to 10.
The race for the top seed in the AL remained tight. The Toronto Blue Jays (83-61) defeated the Houston Astros, 4-3, remaining just ahead of Detroit by percentage points. The No. 1 seed gives that team home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The No. 2 seed will receive a bye through the wild card round and hosts a divisional series.
Detroit’s last division title was in 2014, and it was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their legendary 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 10
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 17
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 10-11, at New York Yankees; Sept. 12-14, at Miami; Sept. 16-18, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 9)
Detroit Tigers: 83-62 (lead division)
Cleveland Guardians: 74-70 (8.5 games back)
Kansas City Royals: 73-72 (9.0 games back)
Kansas City Royals Remaining Schedule (17 games): Sept. 10-11, at Cleveland; Sept. 12-14, at Philadelphia; Sept. 16-18, vs. Seattle; Sept. 19-21, vs. Toronto; Sept. 23-25, at Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 26-28, at Athletics.
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (18 games): Sept. 10-11, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 12-14, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 16-18, at Detroit; Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.