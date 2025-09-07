Tigers Shut Out White Sox to Cut Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Crown
The best way for the Detroit Tigers to bounce back from a loss is to start Tarik Skubal. It helps the magic number to win the American League Central, too.
The Tigers (82-61) shut out the Chicago White Sox, 6-0, on Saturday to even their series with the South Siders behind Skubal. The left-hander, who could win his second straight AL Cy Young award, threw seven innings, allowed two hits and no runs. He struck out six and walked one. Tommy Kahnle and Keider Montero each pitched a scoreless innings to preserve the win.
With the win, the Tigers helped their magic number to win the AL Central – and then waited to see if they received some more help later Saturday.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number
Entering Saturday’s action, the Tigers’ magic number to win the AL Central was 13. Detroit’s win over Chicago cut the number to 12. The number drops every time the Tigers win, or the AL Central’s second-place team loses. Entering the day, the Kansas City Royals were in second place. The Royals remained in second place and beat the Minnesota Twins, 11-2, to remain in second place. So, the Tigers’ magic number remained at 12.
The race for the top seed in the AL also tightened. While the Tigers won, the Toronto Blue Jays lost to the New York Yankees. Toronto (82-60) still has the lead over the Tigers, but it’s by only seven percentage points. If the two teams end up tied, the tiebreaker will be the winner of the season series.
The No. 1 seed gives that team home-field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The No. 2 seed will receive a bye through the wild card round and hosts a divisional series.
Detroit’s last division title was in 2014, and it was the last of a four-season run in which they dominated the division. In that span they went to the World Series in 2012 and reached the ALCS on two other occasions. The Tigers have not won a World Series title since their legendary 1984 team. Detroit went to the playoffs last year as a wild card team and reached the divisional round, where it lost to the Guardians.
Detroit Tigers Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch AL Central Title: 12
Detroit Tigers Games Remaining: 19
Detroit Tigers Remaining Schedule: Sept. 7, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 9-11, at New York Yankees; Sept. 12-14, at Miami; Sept. 16-18, vs. Cleveland; Sept. 19-21, vs. Atlanta; Sept. 23-25 at Cleveland; Sept. 26-28, at Boston.
AL Central Race (after Sept. 6)
Detroit Tigers: 82-61 (lead division)
Kansas City Royals: 73-69 (8.5 games back)
Cleveland Guardians: 71-70 (10.0 games back)
Kansas City Royals Remaining Schedule (19 games): Sept. 7, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 8-11, at Cleveland; Sept. 12-14, at Philadelphia; Sept. 16-18, vs. Seattle; Sept. 19-21, vs. Toronto; Sept. 23-25, at Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 26-28, at Athletics.
Cleveland Guardians Remaining Schedule (21 games): Sept. 7, at Tampa Bay; Sept. 8-11, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 12-14, vs. Chicago White Sox; Sept. 16-18, at Detroit; Sept. 19-21, vs. Minnesota (four games in three days); Sept. 23-25, vs. Detroit; Sept. 26-28, vs. Texas.