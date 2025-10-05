Tigers and Mariners Release Starting Lineups Before Critical ALDS Game 2
The Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners have set their starting lineups for Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
The Tigers took Game 1, 3-2, in extra innings on Saturday, making Detroit 3-1 in the postseason since it slumped to the finish line to reach the playoffs for the second straight year. Detroit is seeking a 2-0 series lead as the series heads back to Motown for Game 3 on Tuesday. The Mariners need a win on Sunday to get a split at their home park.
Both teams set their starting lineups before Sunday’s game, which starts at 8:03 p.m. ET
Detroit Tigers Lineup
2B Gleyber Torres
RF Kerry Carpenter
LF Riley Greene
1B Spencer Torkelson
DH Colt Keith
C Dillon Dingler
3B Zach McKinstry
SS Javier Baez
CF Parker Meadows
The Tigers are using the same lineup from Game 1.
Tigers starter: LHP Tarik Skubal (1-0, 1.17 in postseason)
Detroit turned to its ace in Game 1 of its AL wild card series with the Cleveland Guardians and he delivered. He threw 7.1 innings and gave up three hits and one earned run. He struck out a career-high 14 and walked three. It was the kind of shutdown performance the Tigers have come to expect from their reigning AL Cy Young winner.
Seattle Mariners Lineup
LF Randy Arozarena
C Cal Raleigh
CF Julio Rodriguez
2B Jorge Polanco
3B Eugenio Suarez
1B Josh Naylor
DH Mitch Garver
RF Victor Robles
SS J.P. Crawford
Seattle is flipping Garver in to DH. The right-hander gives the Mariners a good match-up with Skubal. The remainder of the lineup is the same as Saturday’s Game 1.
Mariners starter: RHP Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 in regular season)
Sunday will be his fourth postseason start. He made one with Cincinnati in 2020 and has two with Seattle, which were in 2022. He is 1-2 with a 1.83 ERA in those games, with 19 strikeouts and one walk in 19.2 innings. He’s proven he has the ability to ramp up in October.
Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Game 2 Information
Game Day: Sunday, Oct. 5
Game Time: 8:03 p.m. ET
Watch: FS1/FOX Deportes (national broadcast)
Listen: WXYT 97.1 FM (Tigers flagship)
Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle
American League Division Series
(best-of-5)
Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners
Game 1, Saturday: Tigers 3, Mariners 2 (Tigers lead series, 1-0)
Game 2, Sunday: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 8:03 p.m. ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes
Game 3: Tuesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, 4:08 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes
Game 4: Wednesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, 3:08 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Game 5, Friday, Oct. 10: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 4:40 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes (if necessary)
Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.