Tigers and Mariners Release Starting Lineups Before Critical ALDS Game 2

The lineups are in for the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners as they prepare for Game 2 of the American League Division Series.

Detroit Tigers second base Gleyber Torres (25) reacts after a play against Cleveland Guardians after top of third inning of Game 3 of AL wild-card series at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners have set their starting lineups for Game 2 of the American League Divisional Series on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.

The Tigers took Game 1, 3-2, in extra innings on Saturday, making Detroit 3-1 in the postseason since it slumped to the finish line to reach the playoffs for the second straight year. Detroit is seeking a 2-0 series lead as the series heads back to Motown for Game 3 on Tuesday. The Mariners need a win on Sunday to get a split at their home park.

Both teams set their starting lineups before Sunday’s game, which starts at 8:03 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers Lineup

2B Gleyber Torres

RF Kerry Carpenter

LF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

DH Colt Keith

C Dillon Dingler

3B Zach McKinstry

SS Javier Baez

CF Parker Meadows

The Tigers are using the same lineup from Game 1.

Tigers starter: LHP Tarik Skubal (1-0, 1.17 in postseason)

Detroit turned to its ace in Game 1 of its AL wild card series with the Cleveland Guardians and he delivered. He threw 7.1 innings and gave up three hits and one earned run. He struck out a career-high 14 and walked three. It was the kind of shutdown performance the Tigers have come to expect from their reigning AL Cy Young winner.

Seattle Mariners Lineup

LF Randy Arozarena

C Cal Raleigh

CF Julio Rodriguez

2B Jorge Polanco

3B Eugenio Suarez

1B Josh Naylor

DH Mitch Garver

RF Victor Robles

SS J.P. Crawford

Seattle is flipping Garver in to DH. The right-hander gives the Mariners a good match-up with Skubal. The remainder of the lineup is the same as Saturday’s Game 1.

Mariners starter: RHP Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 in regular season)

Sunday will be his fourth postseason start. He made one with Cincinnati in 2020 and has two with Seattle, which were in 2022. He is 1-2 with a 1.83 ERA in those games, with 19 strikeouts and one walk in 19.2 innings. He’s proven he has the ability to ramp up in October.

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Game 2 Information

Game Day: Sunday, Oct. 5

Game Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Watch: FS1/FOX Deportes (national broadcast)

Listen: WXYT 97.1 FM (Tigers flagship)

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle

American League Division Series

(best-of-5)

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners

Game 1, Saturday: Tigers 3, Mariners 2 (Tigers lead series, 1-0)

Game 2, Sunday: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 8:03 p.m. ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes

Game 3: Tuesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, 4:08 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes

Game 4: Wednesday: Seattle Mariners at Detroit Tigers, 3:08 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes (if necessary)

Game 5, Friday, Oct. 10: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners, 4:40 PM ET, FS1/ FOX Deportes (if necessary)

Note: Carriers and times are subject to change.

