Tigers Mentioned As Potential Suitor for Red Sox Star if Team Opts To Trade Him
The Detroit Tigers are as big of a threat to win the World Series as anyone in baseball right now given how well-rounded their team is.
Receiving contributions from up and down their roster, manager A.J. Hinch has one of the most versatile groups of position players to choose from every night when he is setting his lineup.
He can mix and match based on matchups and make changes in the middle of a game, having many players at his disposal who can play all over the field.
The re-emergence of Spencer Torkelson and Javier Baez, the latter of whom will be starting in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game for the American League team, has helped catapult what was an underwhelming offense in 2024 into one of the most productive in baseball.
Utility man Zach McKinstry is having a career year and left fielder Riley Greene has taken his performance to another level, leading the team in home runs (22), doubles (21) and RBI (72) despite leading the MLB with 123 strikeouts in 385 plate appearances.
Even with such a prolific offense, there is one spot in the lineup that could use an upgrade.
Third base has been an issue throughout the year, and it's a spot that should be addressed ahead of the trade deadline.
Tigers' third basemen have an OPS of .645 this season, which is the seventh-lowest in the MLB. Their 77 hits are the ninth-fewest as well.
If the front office can find an upgrade there, it would make Detroit all the more dangerous in the second half heading into what they hope is a deep October run.
Who could the Tigers target to address their need at the hot corner?
One player to keep an eye on is Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox.
“The Red Sox would like to extend Bregman before the trade deadline, but it won’t be easy with Scott Boras as his agent. And, I’m hearing, in my conversations throughout the league, if he’s not extended, they could end up trading him to Seattle, Detroit or Milwaukee,” wrote Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required), answering some of the biggest questions ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Detroit was in the Bregman sweepstakes this past winter before he opted to sign a three-year, $120 million deal with the Red Sox.
He would be a massive upgrade for the team, allowing McKinstry to move back into a super utility role he thrives in.
Bregman's championship experience and relationship with Hinch, who he played for earlier in his career with the Houston Astros, would make for a great reunion, too.
Still one of the best third basemen in baseball, Bregman could be the missing piece to push the Tigers into being championship favorites.
