Tigers Officially Call-Up Intriguing Reliever, Option Former Closer
Sitting in first place with the best record in the American League, the Detroit Tigers have been on pace to get the bye in the playoffs. 8-2 in their last 10 games, they're playing some of their best ball heading into the stretch run.
Entering a three-game weekend series against the second-place Kansas City Royals, the Tigers made a few roster moves official, including calling up an intriguing player they acquired earlier in the year to make his MLB debut.
According to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, Detroit has officially called up left-handed reliever Drew Sommers. As corresponding moves, they optioned reliever Alex Lange and designated utility man Ryan Kreidler for assignment.
Drew Sommers Looks To Make Impact in Tigers' Bullpen
Sommers, a left-handed reliever drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB draft, was acquired by the Tigers in a trade that sent Mason Englert to Tampa Bay.
The 25-year-old began the season in Double-A, where he pitched in 15 games and earned a save. In 24.1 innings, Sommers posted a 1.48 ERA and 22 strikeouts, which earned him the promotion to Triple-A. Across 27 games at that level, he threw 32.2 innings with a 3.31 ERA, but improved his strikeout numbers to an 11.3 K/9 and even saved three more games.
"Drew has been on the radar now for a while. The stuff has been real. Performance has been real good," manager AJ Hinch said, via Stavenhagen.
Sommers will look to contibute to a bullpen that includes Will Vest (2.45 ERA), Tyler Holton (3.65) and newly acquired Kyle Finnegan, who's yet to give up a run since the trade deadline. The lefty has shown the ability to strike players out, something that has been lacking from the current bullpen.
Alex Lange Optioned, Ryan Kreidler DFA'd
Starting in 2022, Lange became an integral part of the bullpen until a shoulder surgery in 2024 kept him from pitching in the majors until Aug. 18. In his lone outing this season, Lange worked a scoreless inning with a walk and a strikeout.
In 2022 and 2023 combined, the 29-year-old threw 129.1 innings in 138 games of relief. He posted a 3.55 ERA and even saved 26 games in 2023. It was a big blow to not have him last season.
"I'm glad he got his first outing out of the way after all the rehab ... He's not forgotten, just not on the team right now," Hinch said of the right-hander, per MLive.
The manager's comments leave room to speculate that Lange could re-join the team later September.
Kreidler, on the other hand, was DFA'd to make room for Sommers on the 40-man roster. The 27-year-old was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB draft out of UCLA. At 24-years-old, he made his debut in 2022.
Although he moved around the diamond, playing games at shortstop, third base and center field, most of Kreidler's time was spent going up and down between the majors and minors. In four seasons, he never played in more than 35 games and just couldn't find his groove at the plate.
In 89 career games, he accumulated a minus-0.7 bWAR with a career .383 OPS and 11 OPS+. He hit two career home runs with Detroit. Although it didn't work out for the Tigers and Kreidler, it may not be in the end of his career altogether.