Tigers Projected to Bolster Infield Pipeline in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Detroit Tigers have a chance to add to one of the best farm systems in baseball in the 2025 MLB draft.
With two selections in the first round, the Tigers have a strong chance to add to a track record in that round of producing major league talent.
That’s particularly the case with prep position players, and that bodes well with the makeup of this year’s draft class headlined by high school talent.
Detroit has the No. 24 overall pick and No. 34 overall pick between the first and second rounds with a Competitive Balance Round A pick.
That gives them some freedom with that first selection to target a player who may fall down the order as a result of earlier picks causing chaos.
Baseball America released its latest MLB mock draft (subscription required). The author, Carlos Collazo, projects that the Tigers will select prep shortstop Kayson Cunningham.
In the publication’s last mock draft released on June 30, Collazo had Cunningham going No. 18 overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Detroit selecting prep outfielder Slater de Brun as a result.
This time, the Tigers get a steal in Cunningham at No. 24.
“The Tigers have targeted hitterish high school hitters as much as any team in recent years, and Cunningham’s bat would be a steal at this pick. He’s got a few potential landing spots in front of this, but some in the industry think he has a chance to fall into the 20s because of his size. Kevin McGonigle comparisons would take off if this happened,” Collazo wrote.
The Johnson High School shortstop out of San Antonio is the No. 14 overall prospect on the MLB Pipeline rankings.
At No. 34, Detroit selected right-handed pitcher Riley Quick from Alabama, who earned second-team All-SEC honors in the 2025 season.
Quick went 8-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 70 strikeouts to 24 walks in 62 innings pitched in 2025.
That would be a strong haul for the Tigers should Cunningham fall that far in the first round, and he would be a high-upside prep position player that could easily develop into a major league star.
