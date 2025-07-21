Tigers Rebound From Longest Losing Streak To Become First Team With 60 Wins
There have been 11 teams this year to reach a losing streak of six games, and unfortunately, the Detroit Tigers were one of them. Nevertheless, they were still able to reach 60 wins before anybody else in the majors.
The Tigers' and their fans have been itching for their 60th win since well before the All-Star break on July 9. With Tarik Skubal on the mound for the final game against the Texas Rangers, it would've been hard to believe they wouldn't get it.
In their last game against the Rangers, with a series sweep on the line, Skubal pitched in 6.2 innings with a 2.19 ERA. He walked none and struck out 11, holding the Rangers to a .192 batting average.
Skubal has been a Tiger since he was drafted by the organization back in 2018 and went on to make his debut in August of 2020. This season he has been incredible, posting a 10-3 record in 20 starts. Skubal is posting a career low 2.19 ERA this season and already struck out 164 opponents.
The Chicago Cubs were hot on their tail in a race to 60 wins. If the Cubs had taken down the Boston Red Sox in the last game of their series, then the Tigers would not be the only team in the majors with 60 in the win column.
Prior to this recent slump, Detroit had not experienced a losing streak longer than three games. They have been swept twice on the season, and that highlights the entirety of their losses they have had in a row this year.
At 60-40 the Tigers have a current lead in the American League Central to say the least. They are 11 games ahead of the Cleveland Guardians.
Detroit was the first team to 30 wins this season, then 40, then 50, and now 60. They are now headed to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates before traveling back to Michigan to close out the month.
Their next test will come against the Toronto Blue Jays, whom they will luckily play on their home field, as the Jays have become nearly unbeatable in Toronto. July will come to a close in Detroit against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
