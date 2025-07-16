Tigers Rumored Trade Deadline Target Avoids Injury Scare at All-Star Game
The Detroit Tigers have been the best team in baseball virtually all season.
But that doesn't mean they don't have flaws on their roster.
One area they could look to upgrade ahead of the trade deadline is third base, which would allow them to move All-Star Zach McKinstry back into his valuable super utility role where he can play across the diamond wherever he's needed.
More News: Tigers Reportedly Eyeing Blockbuster Trade With Rival Twins
If the Tigers choose to go down that route, someone who has routinely been linked to them as a possible target is Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suarez.
In the midst of another incredible season, he entered the All-Star break sitting fourth in home runs (31) and tied for third with Riley Green in RBI (78).
More News: Tigers' Day 1 MLB Draft Class Surprised Notable Analyst
Adding a player with that type of pop and run production would be a huge boost for Detroit, and depending on how things look when play resumes this upcoming weekend, Suarez could be a real option for them.
However, the Tigers -- and just about every team that's eying a third baseman -- had a scare when the slugger's finger was hit by a pitch during the All-Star Game.
Based on the location, the worst could have occurred.
Thankfully, it seems like Suarez avoided an injury, with Jon Heyman of The New York Post reporting that X-rays came back negative.
More News: Tigers Suffer Longest Losing Streak of Season, Fail To Reach 60 Wins at Break
It's not clear if the Diamondbacks are going to become sellers or not, but if they do, then Suarez should be at the top of Detroit's list when it comes to offensive players they look to pursue.
If an injury had occurred on this play, then that would have been the worst possible timing.
Fortunately, it doesn't seem like that's the case, and Suarez should be back on the field for Arizona this weekend.
For more Tigers news, head over to Tigers On SI.