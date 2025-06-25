Tigers Shockingly May Have Another Chance to Land Alex Bregman at Trade Deadline
The Detroit Tigers have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball all season long as the first team to 30, 40 and now 50 wins as well.
With a start that has been as strong as anyone else in Major League Baseball over the first half, the Tigers are expected to be one of the more aggressive teams at the trade deadline next month.
Detroit is having to balance the fact that they are ahead of schedule and that the American League is weak and potentially ripe for the taking now in determining just how big they want to go in the trade market.
If they want to go all in though, they could potentially get a chance at redemption from the way they missed out on their top target during free agency this past winter.
All offseason long, the Tigers were linked to the top free agent on the market in Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. Instead, Bregman wound up signing an extremely player-friendly deal with the Boston Red Sox that pays him $40 million this year and each of the next two seasons and contains opt outs in each.
Though the Red Sox were supposed to be a contender, they wound up selling Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, and if things go poorly over the next few weeks, it could make some sense for them to trade Bregman as well.
Jeff Passan of ESPN named the top-50 trade candidates at the deadline, and Bregman came in at the very top spot. Though Passan only gave him a 10 percent chance at actually being dealt, he named Detroit as one of the top candidates along with the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, and New York Mets.
From a prospect standpoint, the Tigers are more equipped than any of their competitors to put together an enticing package for Bregman.
However, with the season he has had, an opt-out feels likely, and Detroit should be hesitant to sell the farm for what could be a one-year rental.
If Detroit feels that Bregman takes them this year from plucky contender to legitimate World Series threat, it's certainly worth making a phone call to Boston and seeing what it would take.
The Red Sox really don't have a ton of leverage and should want to salvage something for him.
If they want a king's ransom, then the Tigers should move on.
With that being said though, Bregman has a chance to complete this team, and even the slim possibility he could be traded should be of great interest to fans in the Motor City.
