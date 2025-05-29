Tigers Superstar Prospect Beginning to Heat Up After Return from Injury
The Detroit Tigers have the top farm system in Major League Baseball and seem to be littered with endless potential future superstars.
Though Max Clark understandably gets a ton of the attention, he might not be the best prospect in the organization.
Current No. 2 prospect Kevin McGonigle dealt with a serious ankle injury in the early portion of the year which cost him some real time, but he has returned and he is starting to dominate opposing pitching.
Kevin McGonigle Starting to Rake For High-A West Michigan
McGonigle had another two hits on Wednesday on his first two at-bats for the Whitecaps, giving him five hits in seven at-bats.
He has only played 12 games this season and six for West Michigan, but the numbers are eye-popping.
In those six games, he is now slashing an absurd .368/.520/.684 with seven hits — six of them being doubles — and four RBI.
Last year in what was McGonigle's first full Major League season, he spent the bulk of the year in Low-A, and his numbers started to dip a bit over a final 14 games following promotion to High-A.
In 60 games for Lakeland, he slashed .326/.407/.470, but after promotion that slash line dropped to .214/.368/.357 in what was a limited sample size late in the year.
This year even after dealing with an injury, he is clearly already starting to show that he might already be far beyond the skill level in High-A.
Still just 20 years old and not turning 21 until later this summer, McGonigle has a long way to go and is not projected to make his debut for the Tigers until 2027.
As both he and Clark start to excel for the Whitecaps, it stands to reason that it won't be long before they start to climb the minor league ladder and arrive together in Erie.
If each continues to rake for the next year, it certainly stands to reason fans in Detroit could get a firsthand look at their future dynamic duo by the end of next season.