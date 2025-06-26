Tigers Superstar Top Prospect Continues Hot Streak, Blasts Another Home Run
The Detroit Tigers have had a special season in which they have been one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. However, the future might just be even brighter than the present.
With the best farm system in the league filled with prospects who could be stars down the line, one Tigers blue chipper is starting to stand out among the rest.
20-year-old infielder Kevin McGonigle is not just looking like the best prospect in the organization, he is beginning to stake his claim as the best prospect in baseball.
On Wednesday afternoon, McGonigle blasted another home run -- his second in three days -- on a moonshot that left the bat at over 106 mph and extended West Michigan's lead.
The home runs are starting to trickle in, but outside of just hitting long balls, the numbers are becoming downright absurd for McGonigle in High-A.
After missing a chunk of the beginning of the season due to injury, the young slugger has played just 27 games for West Michigan so far. In that period, though, he has slashed .387/.476/.717 with 41 hits and 17 doubles, collecting 32 RBI and 29 total runs scored.
In the very near future, McGonigle is going to be promoted to the Double-A level.
At this point, he has done more than enough to prove he no longer belongs in High-A, and he seems to be scarier and scarier for opposing pitchers with each passing day.
Getting promoted all the way up to the big leagues this year is just about out of the question for McGonigle, but if he continues to perform this way in the higher levels of the minors, it's not out of the question for him to make a push to break camp with the team next year right from the start.
Make no mistake, he is absolutely a future star for Detroit.
In the coming weeks, keep an eye out for the impending promotion to Double-A Erie.
Once McGonigle arrives there, he is going to have an even bigger spotlight on him as the legend of the youngster continues to grow.
