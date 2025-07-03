Tigers Top Prospect Kevin McGonigle Takes Scary Looking Pitch Off Helmet
The Detroit Tigers have a new top prospect according to updated rankings from MLB Pipeline after what has been an absolutely dominant season for him.
In the new numbers, Kevin McGonigle is now the No. 7 prospect in baseball and the No. 1 prospect in the Tigers organization, but that did not stop him from having what was a very scary moment in West Michigan on Wednesday.
In the first inning of their matchup against Great Lakes, the 20-year-old took what looked to be a fastball right off the helmet. He was knocked down but immediately popped back up and made his way to first base.
After being checked out by the training staff, he would remain in the game:
It certainly seems like McGonigle avoided anything significant in terms of an injury or concussion as he was able to stay in, but it certainly gave fans quite the scare as their future superstar took one to the dome.
McGonigle likely along with Whitecaps teammates Josue Briceño and Max Clark is on the cusp of making the climb to Double-A Erie and taking another step closer to the big leagues.
He has been absolutely sensational this year after returning from an ankle injury that cost him the beginning of the year, coming back from what was a brief rehab assignment in Single-A to play 33 games for West Michigan so far.
In that period, McGonigle has slashed an absolutely absurd .379/.468/.674 with seven home runs and 36 RBI, along with a grand total of 50 hits already.
He has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is the best player in High-A right now and likely does not belong there anymore.
In all likelihood, the slugger is playing his final games in a Whitecaps uniform before an inevitable promotion, potentially right after the All-Star break.
All three of McGonigle, Clark and Briceño were selected to the All-Star Futures Game roster and will represent the organization in Atlanta. With the break so soon, it does not make much sense to promote any of them right this second rather than a couple of weeks from now.
Add Wednesday's incident to the long list of impressive things known about McGonigle, with the clear display that in addition to being an incredible ball player, he is tough as nails as well.
