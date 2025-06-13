Two-Time All-Star Named Possible Tigers Trade Deadline Target
The Detroit Tigers should be active before the trade deadline this year.
But instead of selling like they did last season, the front office needs to aggressively buy to supplement the roster and give this team the best chance of making a deep playoff run.
It appears like the red-hot form the Tigers had during the latter stages of 2024 has carried over into this campaign, with them owning the best record in the American League that has them looking like real World Series contenders.
The Tigers have a few different areas they should be looking at upgrading.
While their pitching staff has been one of the best units in Major League Baseball, some injuries to that group has caused their depth to be depleted.
Because of that, adding an extra arm or two wouldn't hurt.
However, what could really take this Detroit team to the next level is acquiring a star infielder.
Someone Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) floated as a possible trade target is Toronto Blue Jays star Bo Bichette.
With the Blue Jays turning their season around to the tune of a 38-30 record, the likelihood of them trading away one of their best players seems slim.
But Bichette is going to be a free agent at the end of this year. And since they haven't worked out a long-term extension with the two-time All-Star, if Toronto falls out of the playoff race, then there's a chance they shop him and try to get something back in return instead of potentially losing him for nothing.
Bichette would be a major upgrade for the Tigers.
Despite his production falling off compared to what it was from 2021-23 when he produced an OPS+ figure that was 120 or higher in each of those campaigns, he's still slashing .275/.320/.425 with eight homers and 48 RBI across his 68 games this season, sitting with an OPS+ mark of 107.
Him being a shortstop does complicate things a bit, but Detroit could be better served moving Trey Sweeney into a reserve role since they have gotten a collective .231/.289/.364 slash line from that position thus far in 2025.
Pulling off this type of move would be aggressive by the Tigers.
Not only would they likely have to give up a pretty hefty prospect haul to land Bichette, but there's no guarantee he'd be around for longer than the half-year rental since he's set to hit the open market at the conclusion of this campaign.
Still, this should be something they consider.
In a weaker American League, if they add someone of Bichette's talent, that could push them to the next level and give themselves a real shot at getting back to the World Series.
