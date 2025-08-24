What Could Tigers Trade Package for Diamondbacks Star Ketel Marte Look Like?
The Detroit Tigers surprised a lot of people with how they approached this past offseason and the MLB trade deadline just a few weeks ago.
Coming off a historic second half in 2024, they were in a position to upgrade the roster in a major way over the winter. Their payroll was in excellent shape and clear needs existed to be filled. With the money to address those needs, there was an expectation that the Tigers would go shopping at the top of the market.
They didn't do that, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort, as Detroit made a run at Alex Bregman to address their need at third base before he ultimately signed with the Boston Red Sox. That left the Tigers’ offseason haul being second baseman Gleyber Torres, starting pitcher Alex Cobb and relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle, all on one-year deals.
Ahead of the MLB trade deadline, there were clear areas of weakness again. The left side of their infield needed help and the bullpen lacked someone who could generate swings and misses late in the game. Starting pitching depth was also needed.
A quantity over quality approach was taken. Detroit acquired Chris Paddack and Charlie Morton to bolster the roster. Kyle Finnegan, Rafael Montero, Paul Sewald and Codi Heuer were added to the bullpen. Not exactly the needle-movers many were expecting the team to pursue.
Tigers Are Great Fit For Ketel Marte
While still in a great position to contend this year, the Tigers have the means to make a major addition to cement their status moving forward as contenders. One player who could help move the needle in that direction is Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Detroit was named one of the best landing spots for him and it is easy to see why.
There could be a massive hole to fill at second base depending on how things unfold with Torres this winter. He is set to hit free agency and, coming off an All-Star campaign, could be costly. There is a world that exists where Torres lands a contract that pays a higher AAV than what Marte is set to make.
Acquiring the star would not be cheap. Even if the Diamondbacks are looking for a reset and not a rebuild, which insinuates prospects wouldn't be the main focus, the price tag is going to be exorbitant. This is expected given how productive Marte is in every facet of the game.
A three-time All-Star, he finished third in the NL MVP voting last year. His offensive game is what everyone notices, but he is also an excellent defender. He is one of the best all-around impact performers in baseball right now and his contract makes him even more valuable.
What Could Tigers Trade Package For Ketel Marte Look Like?
What could that entail, price-wise?
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report has shared a potential trade package that might land Marte, and it is not cheap. Some fans will have strong opinions about the suggested offer because, in exchange for the All-Star second baseman, Rymer has the Tigers parting with right-handed pitcher Reese Olson, infielder Jace Jung and outfield prospect Max Clark.
Olson has had injury struggles the last few years, but when he is on the mound, he has been a productive middle-of-the-rotation arm. Jung has been a disappointment at the Major League level and a change of scenery could do well for his development. Clark is one of the top prospects in baseball, top 10 across the industry and would be viewed by some as untouchable.
His inclusion is what many people will look at as a potential holdup. Even if he has been surpassed by shortstop Kevin McGonigle in the prospect rankings, Clark has legitimate five-tool potential. Those two are likely off the table in any negotiations, but anyone beyond them in the farm system is likely very available to land someone like Marte.