Why Trading for Nationals All-Star Makes Sense for Tigers This Season
As the Detroit Tigers continue to play excellent baseball in the month of May, the team is going to be seeking to once again find success come October.
After many losing seasons in a row, the Tigers were able to snap a lengthy playoff drought in 2024 with an amazing second half of the year that propelled them into the postseason.
Despite being sellers, Detroit found a way to have one of the best records in the league after the All-Star break, and carried that success right into upsetting the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Round.
This year, the team has improved and has emerged as arguably the team to beat in the AL.
However, like most teams, they aren’t perfect.
While the Tigers have drastically improved, there are still a couple of areas of concern. The lineup has done exceptionally well so far, but some of the top producers have been massive surprises.
Players like Javier Baez and Spencer Torkelson having as good of campaigns as they are wasn’t to be expected. While there is, of course, some concern that there will be regression, the lineup has looked much improved.
Even though the lineup is better, this is a team that has been built on its starting rotation and bullpen.
So far, both units have been excellent this year, but the bullpen might look for an additional arm for the playoff push.
One player who could make a lot of sense is Washington Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan.
Should the Tigers Trade for Finnegan?
While by no means is the bullpen an issue for Detroit, relief pitching in October is key.
As shown by the success of the Tigers in the playoffs last campaign, they were able to utilize their bullpen magnificently despite the rotation really only have Tarik Skubal.
Adding a player like Finnegan would give them another option to close out games and provide some additional depth in a high-leverage role.
So far this season, the All-Star right-hander has totaled a 2.87 ERA and 13 saves in 16 games.
The numbers have been very good for Finnegan, who will be a free agent at the end of the year.
Due to the Nationals not being a contender once again, moving their talented closer in a trade makes a lot of sense.
Even though he might not be a lockdown closer in the ninth inning, Finnegan could be a valuable weapon for A.J. Hinch to deploy come postseason time.