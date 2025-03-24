Will Playing Outfield Help Struggling Tigers Slugger at the Plate?
The key numbers in this scenario are 3 and 73. On Saturday afternoon, Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch wrote down an unusual name to play center field on the lineup card: Javier Báez.
What makes the decision interesting is that Báez has never played an inning in center field in his MLB career.
So, the question arises: How desperate are the Tigers to find a place for Báez to try to make up for some of the numbers posted above? This is a far cry from the Báez that was signed from the New York Mets in 2021 as one of the premier middle infielders in the game.
Chicago Cubs fans may remember that in return for uniting Báez with fellow Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor, the Cubs received current starting center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong from the Mets.
What has happened to Báez? While we could examine a list of injuries, the numbers suggest something more is at play. Using his first full season of 2016 as a baseline, Báez posted a slash line of .273/.314/.423 and hit 14 home runs. His game was a blend of athleticism, power and speed, making him a vital contributor to the Cubs' 2016 World Series win.
His role for Puerto Rico and his memorable no-look tag in the 2017 World Baseball Classic brought him even greater recognition as one of the most exciting middle infielders in the game.
In 2018, Báez finished second in MVP voting to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich and posted his best career numbers: .290/.326/.554, 34 home runs, and a career-high 5.8 Wins Above Replacement (WAR). That season, he also stole 21 bases.
At this point in his career, it appeared that Báez put more emphasis on hitting home runs, leading to a longer swing. Consequently, he struggled to see fastballs, often facing entire games without encountering one. His inability to lay off sliders away or in the dirt became evident. Báez’s first season with the Tigers in 2022 saw his batting average drop to .238, without an increase in slugging and home run totals.
The speed numbers decline also continued, as he managed only nine stolen bases in 2022. Now, as age becomes a factor, constant exposure to breaking pitches causes a hitter to lean over the plate, making them vulnerable to fastballs up and in. If a decrease in hand speed accompanies this, the player may lose their way at the plate. By 2024, Báez's average had plummeted to .184, and he underwent surgeries to address back and neck issues.
Will these operations help him regain some bat speed? Will they restore his confidence at the plate? At one point, Báez exhibited immense confidence, even tagging a runner out at second base without looking. Now, at 32 years old, he should still be in the prime of his career. In 33 at-bats this spring, Báez has six hits, four of which are doubles and one home run.
Hinch's continued faith in Báez is commendable, but with three years and $73 million left on his contract, there’s a compelling reason for that commitment. It would be great to be proven wrong, but it’s difficult to imagine Báez covering center field, especially while hitting .182. It’s becoming increasingly challenging to envision that possibility.