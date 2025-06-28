Young Detroit Tigers Centerpiece Ascends in Recent Hitter Power Rankings
The Detroit Tigers have one of the best offenses in baseball. Looking up and down the lineup, it's hard to find the glaring hole in the offense.
With how balanced they are, if one third of the lineup is having an off night, another third of it can take over.
And with how good the starting pitching has been despite the recent injuries, no one has to be a superhero. Everyone just has to do their job. And it's paid off with their winning ways.
But if fans had to pick an offensive leader, it would be outfielder Riley Greene, who has been having a great season and an especially good June.
MLB.com's Andrew Simon released his Hitter Power Rankings and placed Greene at No. 7 after not being ranked on his previous list.
"Detroit’s offense is fifth in runs per game this year, up from 20th in 2024," Simon wrote. "A lot of that comes down to resurgent performances from players who struggled last season. Then there’s Greene, who took a clear step forward to All-Star status in ‘24 and has just continued his upward trajectory this year."
Greene is slashing .299/.353/.536 with 17 home runs and 24 walks on the year. But he's slashing .386/.435/.639 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in June. Greene's .299 batting average is first on the Tigers of anyone with more than 30 games played.
According to FanGraphs, Detroit's offense as a whole ranks 10th in average, 13th in OBP, and 6th in OPS. Other contributing bats include Gleyber Torres, who has more RBIs (38) than strikeouts (36), and Dillon Dingler, who has transformed into one of the best blends of hitting and elite defense at the catcher position.
