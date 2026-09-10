3 2027 Free Agents Who Should Be on the Tigers' Radar

The Detroit Tigers can decide to approach 2027 in one of two ways. The first is to bite the bullet on some players who haven't worked out, whether they be veterans or younger players, allowing the youth to take over the roster; the second is to add new veterans to complement the developing younger players who make the opening-day roster.

President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has not had a strong record when it comes to signing free agents since joining the organization. The most notable players he has signed who haven't performed well include current Tigers closer Kenley Jansen, right-handed pitcher Kenta Maeda, and, famously, Alex Cobb, who received $15 million in 2025 only to never throw a pitch for the organization.

The Tigers have pieces of the success puzzle already on their roster in players like Kevin McGonigle, Riley Greene, Dillon Dingler, Troy Melton, among others, who can help this team compete in 2027, but there are still big holes in the roster construction that have to be fixed.

The primary areas for Detroit's upgrades in 2027 are second base, as Gleyber Torres is unlikely to return, the starting rotation, and the back end of the bullpen.

Here are three potential free agents that Harris could bring in to complement the young roster for 2027, without taking another step back.

1. 2B Luis Arraez

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Luis Arraez (4) throws to first. Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have several infielders at their disposal who could fill in for Torres once he hits free agency, should he not re-sign with the franchise. Hao-Yu Lee, John Peck, and Max Anderson are three names who could slide into the everyday role if the front office decides to roll with youth rather than experience.

Lee has made four errors in 419.2 innings at second base this season, giving him a fielding percentage of .979. His bat keeps him in the conversation, however: with a .256 batting average and eight home runs, Lee is likely to improve as he continues to age (currently 23).

Luis Arraez could be the perfect option to bring in on a one-year deal, as Torres did in the 2024 season, to play second base every day and allow the young infielders another year to develop. Arraez's resume speaks for itself, but he's become known for playing one season for teams over the last few years.

Arraez has been known for some struggles in the field, but is performing well at second base this season. Pair that with another .300+ batting average, and Arraez could be exactly what this Tigers team needs while they decide on Lee, Anderson, or Peck at second base long-term.

2. CP David Bedar

New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar (53) pitches at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's feeling highly likely that the Tigers won't exercise their club option of $12 million on Kenley Jansen after this season, which will result in a $2 million buyout - meaning Detroit needs a new closing pitcher.

Several times in recent seasons, the Tigers have signed veterans near the end of their careers to be their closer, such as Joe Nathan and Francisco Rodriguez. What Detroit might want to try is to sign a closer in the prime of his career, banking on him to bring his success to the Motor City.

David Bednar could be the answer for the closer role. Signing Bednar would be very smart for Detroit, as he's a veteran with success and isn't near the end of his career. The two-time All-Star would easily add credibility to the Tigers bullpen, something that it desperately needs following this season.

3. SP Tyler Mahle

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Mahle (54) throws a pitch. Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2027 Tigers starting rotation will feature Framber Valdez, Troy Melton, Keider Montero, Jackson Jobe and Reese Olson; at least on paper. There's no way of knowing whether Olson will be ready to begin the year after missing 2026 with shoulder surgery, and the Tigers could use another veteran.

Melton, Montero, and Jobe are all 26 or younger and have demonstrated success on the mound over the past two seasons. With Jack Flaherty set to enter free agency, Tyler Mahle could be a potential addition for the Tigers on a one- or two-year deal to help balance the rotation.

Mahle has been in Major League Baseball since 2017 and has been a reliable arm for several teams. Since being traded to the Atlanta Braves, Mahle has posted a 1.24 ERA in six starts. This season, he holds a 4.05 ERA and a career ERA of 4.06.

Set to be 32 next year, perhaps he's a name that Harris and his staff are putting on the way-too-early free-agency board. If not Mahle, the Tigers might just bank on River Ryan, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a package for Tarik Skubal, to fill that spot.