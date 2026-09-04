Detroit Tigers Get Encouraging Updates on Two Starting Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers might not be in the immediate hunt for the playoffs given how the end of August went, but they're still fighting the best they can for a better record before the season is said and done. That being said, two pitchers are fighting for a chance to return before the season's over.

Following the trades of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize, Detroit has wondered who will be the future of the rotation after 2026. But before that question is pondered, two pitchers, one of whom was traded to the organization for Skubal's services, are closing in on their returns, according to recent reports.

1. RHP Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) pitches at Comerica Park. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran starting pitcher Jack Flaherty's third season with Detroit has been better than his second, but nowhere near his first in levels of production. Set to hit the free-agent market at the end of the 2026 campaign, Flaherty is closing in on his return to give himself the best chance with potential suitors.

According to manager A.J. Hinch, Flaherty could start a rehab assignment with Toledo this weekend, as reported by The Detroit News' Chris McCosky on X (formerly Twitter). Depending on how it goes, Flaherty could be back in the rotation come mid-Sept.

Before being placed on the 15-day IL (right flexor inflammation) on July 21, Flaherty had pitched well for the Tigers. In three starts in July, pitching 15.2 innings, Flaherty led Detroit to three victories, pitching to a 2.87 ERA, which helped lower his ERA to where it stands now: 4.59.

Flaherty pitched well in June as well, holding a June ERA of 2.50 in five starts. While some might not see the point in Flaherty returning this season given the team's placement in the AL Central and AL Wild Card standings, Flaherty can help the cause, if not help himself, should his career head elsewhere in 2027.

2. RHP River Ryan

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ryder Ryan (40) throws at Talking Stick. Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Skubal at the MLB Trade Deadline, right-handed pitcher River Ryan could be nearing his debut with the Tigers. The 28-year-old came over to Detroit injured (hamstring) and is getting closer to making his way back to Major League Baseball.

According to McCosky, Ryan, who has been on paternity leave, is expected to start pitching in games soon and should return to Detroit by mid-September. Although he is ranked as the No. 4 prospect in the Tigers' system, Ryan has valuable experience to demonstrate to fans, showing why he could be a worthwhile trade acquisition for Detroit.

Keep in mind, Ryan hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2024 due to Tommy John surgery, so this update is only positive for the Tigers organization.