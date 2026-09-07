MLB Report Names Yankees Star as Potential Tigers Free-Agent Fit

The Detroit Tigers could have a high-profile option if they decide to replace Gleyber Torres at second base this offseason.

An MLB.com outlook published Sept. 6 named New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. as one of three potential free-agent fits for the position. Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez were the other possibilities mentioned.

The report did not indicate that the Tigers had contacted Chisholm or identified him as an offseason target. However, his inclusion offered an early look at the type of established hitter Detroit could consider as it attempted to rebound from a disappointing 2026 campaign.

After falling to 65-78 with Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit had more reason to focus on 2027 than on another unlikely postseason push.

Chisholm Would Give the Tigers a Different Dimension

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) singles. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chisholm did not match his 2025 production during his contract year, yet he's continued to display the combination of power and speed that could make him one of the offseason’s most interesting infielders.

The 28-year-old carried a .230/.310/.403 slash line with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 40 stolen bases through Sept. 6. He also played 133 games at second base, according to his official MLB profile.

Those numbers followed a 2025 campaign in which Chisholm produced a .242/.332/.481 slash line with 31 home runs, 80 RBIs and 31 stolen bases. He earned his second All-Star selection and first Silver Slugger Award while becoming the fourth player in Yankees history to record a 30-homer, 30-steal season.

The Tigers already had multiple internal candidates capable of playing second base, including Hao-Yu Lee, Colt Keith and Kevin McGonigle. Signing Chisholm would represent more than filling an empty position. It would require Detroit to reorganize parts of its young infield to add a proven power-speed threat.

His versatility could make that adjustment easier. Chisholm has played second base, third base and center field during his Major League career, potentially giving manager A.J. Hinch several ways to keep his bat and speed in the lineup.

Detroit Has the Flexibility to Consider an Aggressive Move

Sep 4, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reacts after walking in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Torres returned to the Tigers in 2026 after accepting a one-year, $22.025 million qualifying offer. The official contract announcement confirmed that the agreement delayed his return to free agency by one year without creating a long-term commitment.

Detroit could attempt to retain Torres, promote Lee into an everyday role, or pursue a prominent player such as Chisholm. Financial flexibility should allow the organization to explore each path.

MLB.com reported that the Tigers had roughly $85 million committed for 2027 after opening this year with a $200 million payroll. That difference did not represent $115 million in guaranteed spending room because arbitration raises, club options, benefits and other expenses still must be considered. Still, the current commitments gave President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris considerable flexibility.

The FanGraphs payroll tracker listed Torres as a pending free agent while showing guaranteed 2027 salaries for several players, including Javier Báez, Framber Valdez, Kyle Finnegan, Keith, and McGonigle.

At this stage, Chisholm represented a potential fit rather than a confirmed Tigers target. That distinction matters, especially before free agency begins.

If Detroit wanted to make a significant offensive addition instead of relying exclusively on its young core, however, Chisholm would provide the speed, power, and defensive flexibility necessary to make the possibility worth monitoring.