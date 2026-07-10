Eduardo Valencia Steals the Hearts of Tigers Fans and Gets Rewarded for It

The Detroit Tigers are riding high near the end of the first half of the 2026 campaign, entering the final three games against the Philadelphia Phillies at Comerica Park. Sweeping the Athletics out of the Motor City, the Tigers welcome the Phillies, coming off a series win over the Cincinnati Reds.

The story of the series finale vs the Athletics for Detroit was the debut of catcher/first baseman Eduardo Valencia. Valencia, called up to replace Jahmai Jones, who was DFA'd Thursday afternoon, made his impact known in his first Major League at-bat.

Valencia sent the baseball 425 feet over the center field wall for his first Major League hit, home run, and RBI on Friday night, showing nothing but happiness rounding the bases. The Tigers would go on to win 4-1, and Valencia delivered one of the more heartfelt interviews in recent memory with Daniella Bruca.

WATCH: Valencia's Post-game Interview

All the feels❤️



Eduardo Valencia speaks with @daniellabruce_ after hitting his first career home run in his first MLB at bat. pic.twitter.com/N5ccXD1DKt — Detroit SportsNet (@WatchDSN) July 10, 2026

Valencia is the embodiment of what Detroit needs right now on offense, and if he continues to play with that emotion, the second half Tigers could be a major threat to crack the playoffs.

Detroit Tigers Prospect writer for Baseball America, Emily Waldon, who's known Valencia during his eight-year stint in the minor leagues, posted the following on X (formerly Twitter) about the character Valencia is.

"This guy has one of the softest hearts. Throughout my conversations around the system, a big takeaway was how respected Valencia is among his pitchers. Valencia has always prioritized building relationship with any pitching staff, because he knows it will only help him bring out their best by knowing them individually. He’s an absolute tank with a truly authentic heart and always a joy to speak with."

Tigers Starting Lineup - Valencia's 1st Big League Start

Detroit Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia practices during spring training. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Tigers manager A.J. Hinch, regardless of how Valencia's pinch-hit at-bat went on Thursday night, he would get the start at designated hitter in the series opener on Friday.

"He was going to be in the lineup tomorrow even if he punched out on three straight pitches. We’re going to get him in the mix because we believe in him. And today, I think he’s going to believe in himself as much as he ever has," per Evan Woodbery on X (formerly Twitter)

Here's how the Tigers will roll out Friday night at Comerica Park behind Jack Flaherty, coming off his best month in a while for Detroit:

1. SS Kevin McGonigle

2. 3B Colt Keith

3. LF Riley Greene

4. 1B Spencer Torkelson

5. RF Kerry Carpenter

6. DH Eduardo Valencia

7. 2B Zach McKinstry

8. CF James Outman

9. C Jake Rogers