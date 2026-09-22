A.J. Hinch Just Revealed Ben Malgeri’s Possible 2027 Tigers Role

Ben Malgeri’s breakthrough performance Monday gave the Detroit Tigers more than another encouraging result from a young player.

It also prompted manager A.J. Hinch to provide the clearest explanation yet of how Malgeri could fit into the Tigers’ 2027 roster.

The 26-year-old outfielder homered, doubled and made an impressive defensive play in Detroit’s 9-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. His three-run home run highlighted a five-run fifth inning, while his first-inning catch prevented Washington from creating an early scoring opportunity.

Malgeri’s performance did not guarantee him a place on next year’s roster. Hinch’s comments nevertheless established a specific path for a player who entered the organization as an 18th-round selection in the 2021 MLB draft.

Malgeri Maximized His Limited Opportunity

Detroit Tigers right fielder Ben Malgeri (53) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring. Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malgeri made his first major contribution before stepping into the batter’s box.

Washington’s Abimelec Ortiz drove a 108 mph line drive toward the right-center-field gap in the opening inning. Malgeri covered considerable ground and made a diving catch, ending the inning and helping River Ryan complete a scoreless first frame in his Tigers debut.

Ben Malgeri lays out to make a terrific catch! pic.twitter.com/6ZJ5alGwQa — MLB (@MLB) September 21, 2026

“Unbelievable play,” Ryan said, according to MLB.com’s Jason Beck.

Malgeri doubled off the left-field wall in his first plate appearance. He delivered an even larger hit in the fifth, driving a splitter from Luis Perales over the left-field wall after Riley Greene walked and Eduardo Valencia doubled.

The three-run shot gave Malgeri his fourth Major League home run and extended Detroit’s lead to 7-0. Javier Báez and Spencer Torkelson also homered as the Tigers collected 12 hits.

The performance carried additional significance because Malgeri had not received the same extended opportunity as several of the club’s other young players.

“Of all the young guys, he’s probably gotten the least amount of runway,” Hinch told MLB.com.

“Go out there keep playing hard. Play our brand of baseball and don’t just turn it in the rest of the season.”



Ben Malgeri after the @tigers take game 1 against the Nationals. pic.twitter.com/k46xFGkncv — Detroit SportsNet (@WatchDSN) September 22, 2026

Detroit selected Malgeri’s contract from Triple-A Toledo on June 23, according to the official Tigers transaction log. Before his promotion, he produced a .296/.401/.496 slash line with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. His 1.077 OPS against left-handed pitching also suggested that he could help balance a lineup containing several left-handed hitters.

Right-Handed Outfield Role Could Extend Into 2027

Detroit Tigers right fielder Ben Malgeri (53) catches for a fly out against Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Tuesday, August 25, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hinch described Malgeri as the potential “right-handed part of an outfield play,” with the ability to move between both corner positions.

The manager also indicated he would consider using Malgeri in center field, even though the Tigers have rarely played him there during his first Major League stint.

That versatility could become Malgeri’s strongest argument for a roster spot. Detroit would not necessarily need him to earn an everyday job. A reserve capable of playing all three outfield spots, contributing against left-handed pitching and supplying late-inning defense could carry considerable value.

The competition would remain significant. Matt Vierling, Parker Meadows, and Wenceel Pérez were among the injured outfielders expected to return in 2027, according to MLB’s official Tigers injury tracker. Their returns could reduce the available playing time that helped Malgeri receive his initial opportunity.

Detroit could also pursue another right-handed hitter during the offseason. Malgeri therefore still needed to demonstrate that Monday’s combination of power and defense could become a repeatable part of his game.

Hinch planned to give him additional chances before the schedule ended. The manager told MLB.com that Malgeri would play Tuesday again and likely receive another start during the final weekend.

Those appearances would not completely determine his future, but they could strengthen his case for remaining on the 40-man roster and entering spring training as a legitimate bench candidate.

The Tigers already knew their former 18th-round pick could handle multiple outfield positions. Monday showed that he could also influence a game with his bat and glove.

More importantly, Hinch revealed how Detroit might use those skills. Malgeri no longer appeared to be competing for an undefined opportunity. He had a potential role—and several final chances to prove he could fill it.