5 Detroit Tigers Most Likely to Be Traded Before the MLB Trade Deadline

The Detroit Tigers started off the 2025 season as hot as any team in baseball. They found themselves 15.5 games ahead and apparently thought they could coast. That’s when everything changed. They started a slide they couldn’t stop.

It looks like that has carried over into the 2026 season as well. They did slip into the playoffs for the 2025 season and fans wanted to believe that it would reignite the flame that kept their fire going, but that has not been the case for 2026.

At 38-50, Detroit is sitting eight games behind in the AL Central and seven games back of a Wild Card spot. Of course, there is still time for them to turn the ship around and somehow climb back into the race, I mean anything can happen in baseball.

But, let’s be honest here. The Tigers are 4-6 over their last 10. It is becoming increasingly clear that they are going to have to consider some major trades at the deadline. Much to everyone's dismay, it looks like they are going to be sellers.

Should all of that play out, these are five players that stand out as most likely trade candidates.

5. Kenley Jansen

Detroit Tigers pitcher Kenley Jansen | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the season wears on and arms start to fail, veteran closers are hot commodities when the trade deadline rolls around.

Jansen brings postseason experience, a championship pedigree and a Hall of Fame-caliber resume. He will be very enticing to contenders who are looking for bullpen help.

The return may not be a premium prospect in return, but if the Tigers are going to have to rebuild, moving a veteran reliever on an expiring contract would be a smart move.

In the event of a sale, Jansen will be one of the first on the block.

4. Gleyber Torres

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As position players go, Torres could be Detroit’s most attractive piece.

He’s a three-time All-Star and provides steady production that comes with postseason experience. His defensive abilities will be attractive in the middle infield. He is also on an expiring contract and would be an ideal rental for a contender looking to pump up their lineup.

If the Tigers are looking forward and don’t believe that Torres will return to the team, they need to maximize his value.

3. Jack Flaherty

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s true. Another trade may happen that will involve Flaherty. Detroit traded him to the Dodgers at the 2024 deadline after he had an impressive season. The Tigers believed in him and brought him back, hoping that he could be an anchor for the rotation. Injuries and inconsistency have hindered that goal.

Quality starting pitching is always valuable. If Flaherty can stay healthy in July and pitch well, contenders will be calling for an experienced postseason depth option.

2. Casey Mize

Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mize has sneakily become one of the Tigers’ most valuable trade candidates.

Mize is a former No. 1 overall pick and has established himself as a major league starter. When injuries threatened to derail his career, he rebuilt himself and his value. Mize is scheduled to become a free agent after the season. This means Detroit has a hard decision to make here. Will they make a serious push and try to re-sign him or will they capitalize on his value at the deadline?

Starting pitching will be at a premium from now until August 3. Mize offers contenders more than just innings. He can handle meaningful games and has regained the form many are envious of.

For general manager Jeff Greenberg and President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris to pull the trigger here, it will take a very convincing offer. Mize can be a cornerstone of a long-term rotation here, but controllable starting pitching will cause teams to inquire.

If the Tigers believe they will lose Mize in free agency, moving him now for a pile of prospects will be the smarter long-term decision.

1. Tarik Skubal

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The conversation just never ends here. No Tiger will generate more trade speculation than Skubal.

He is one of baseball’s most elite pitchers and if Detroit even wiggles with the intent of moving him, it will generate chaos around the organization. Every contender will be willing to put together a package for the reigning ace.

Can you imagine how much the phone is already ringing, but what about if they started entertaining offers?

That also does not mean a trade is likely. Detroit does’t need to trade him simply because they are under .500. If however a team comes with an offer that overwhelms them, Detroit would have to listen.

General Manager Jeff Greenberg and President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris have a tough call here with Skubal. There’s no doubt the team would love to keep their ace, but Skubal could command one of baseball’s richest contracts in free agency.

If they don’t feel like a deal can be made and they are farther than arm’s length away from a Wild Card spot, it might be a hard decision, but it may be smart to get the most value from their superstar player now.

August 3 Deadline Could Shape Detroit’s Future

Detroit has not made any indication that they will be sellers at the deadline, but the noise is going to continue to build if they don’t start winning some games pretty consistently.

The front office is going to have to face the music and decide whether chasing a long-shot playoff berth is worth passing up an opportunity to strengthen the organization for years.

Rental players are obvious conversations that will be had. Mize and Skubal will be much larger issues with significantly greater returns.

The next few weeks will tell the story of the Tigers and could very well determine the direction of this team for years.