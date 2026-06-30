Jack Flaherty Posts His Best Monthly ERA with the Tigers Since 2024

The 2026 campaign has been filled with ups and downs for the Detroit Tigers, but considerablly more downs given their placement in the AL Central division. While June has been a much better month for the franchise, it's hard for Tigers fans to be happy about small successes when the playoffs are almost out of reach.

One of the biggest reasons June was a better month for Detroit was the production they got off the mound from veteran Jack Flaherty.

Returning to the Tigers following being traded in 2024 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on a two-year deal, Flaherty hasn't been the same pitcher he once was when trading him in the first place. He posted a 4.64 ERA in 2025 for Detroit and currently holds a 4.97 ERA in 2026.

So yes, things haven't gone well for Flaherty in his return to Detroit; however, June was a month filled with optimism of what Flaherty could be for the remainder of the season.

Flaherty's Strong June Numbers

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) pitches at Comerica Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitching in four starts in June for the Tigers, Flaherty put up his best numbers for a month since returning to Detroit in free agency following 2024. The veteran tossed in 18 innings, allowing five runs, seven walks and striking out 23, giving him a June ERA of 2.50.

In 2024, Flaherty posted a 2.95 ERA for the Tigers before getting traded, and when looking back at his numbers in a Tigers uniform early that year, his June 2026 replicated that kind of success. His 2.50 June ERA is his lowest monthly ERA since July 2024, when he posted a 1.53 ERA across three starts.

The Tigers wouldn't have brought back Flaherty on a two-year deal if they didn't think he could be the pitcher he was for them in 2024. Unfortunately, the gamble hasn't paid off as well as the front office had hoped, but June should give reason for optimism.

Contending teams know that Flaherty has performed well in the playoffs before, given he's a member of the 2024 World Series Championship roster for the Dodgers. If the Tigers are going to be sellers at the trade deadline, perhaps Flaherty's name can be tossed into the hat.

The franchise wouldn't get as much for Flaherty as they would for, say, Tarik Skubal or Casey Mize, but they could still get value in return. At the end of the 2026 season, Flaherty is set to hit free agency and will likely not return to Detroit, so why not try to get something for him now rather than letting him walk in free agency for nothing?