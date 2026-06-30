If Red Sox Stay Hot, Gleyber Torres Is the Righty Slugger Boston Needs

Could the Boston Red Sox be back?

One thing that is true about professional sports is that there are always going to be overreactions. Whatever sport you're following, there's always going to be overreactions — both positive and negative. For the Red Sox, the vast majority of the season has been negative. Boston kicked the season off on a sour note and eventually fired manager Alex Cora. Things didn't get better, plus the Red Sox lost significant pieces to injuries, including Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet.

Plus, the offense has been among the worst in baseball this season. Early on in the campaign, Caleb Durbin was mightily struggling, which was a bad look for the deal that brought him to town in a package around Kyle Harrison, who has looked like an All-Star with the Milwaukee Brewers. Jarren Duran has struggled most of the season, aside from the month of May. It's been a long and difficult season, to say the least.

Boston Is Starting To Look Much Better

Jun 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Connelly Early (71) throws a pitch against the New York Yankees in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naturally, it has led to endless chatter about potential trade chips on the roster, including Duran, Sonny Gray and Aroldis Chapman. But things have shifted over the last week. Finally, the club has given the fanbase something to cheer for. The Red Sox have won five games in a row and are now 37-46 on the season. In most seasons, they'd be out of playoff contention that far below .500. But it's not the case right now. The Red Sox are 4 1/2 games out of a playoff spot because the American League is having a bad season. If the Red Sox were in the National League, they would be seven games out of a playoff spot.

Boston has won five straight games on the back of its starting rotation. Right now, the Red Sox have the hottest rotation in baseball. The rotation has been so good that it has recorded a quality start in 12 straight games, which is franchise history in itself. The Red Sox's rotation is talented enough to keep the train moving.

The hot streak has already turned the conversation around the club a tad. It's not a guarantee that Boston is going to sell pieces. And it's also not a guarantee that Boston will add pieces. If the Red Sox sell, the names to watch are obvious in Gray and Chapman. But what if the Red Sox were to add?

Who Boston Should Target

Jun 13, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) crosses home plate to score the first run of the game against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The obvious answer would be adding a right-handed bat. A few weeks ago, chatter began about Boston looking to add. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow made it clear he was looking and the rumors were loud enough to the point that ownership had gotten involved.

A right-handed bat is the Red Sox's biggest need, but who could be the solution? If he can get healthy, Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers would be an affordable option to take a look at. He hasn't played in a game since June 15, so health would be a big factor here. So far this season, he has played in 43 games and is slashing .280/.395/.395 with a .790 OPS, four homers and 18 RBIs. Torres can play both second base and shortstop, although the vast majority of his playing time in his career has been at second base. Boston might have something in Anthony Seigler, who has been starting at second base recently and is batting .361 in 12 games played.

If the Red Sox could find a way to add a right-handed bat like Torres and figure out a way to make it work in the infield, that would be a good way to boost this offense. The Tigers are bad and are 36-49 on the season. Torres is going to be a free agent after the season. With the injury question marks and free agency coming, his price tag certainly wouldn't be crazy.

Boston isn't completely out of the woods yet. This is still a club that is nine games below .500 that we are talking about. But if this hot streak gets the Red Sox right around .500, Torres is the type of player Boston should target.