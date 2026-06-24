Dodgers Predicted to Bring Back Kenley Jansen Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't have any clear holes on the roster ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, but the front office could look to make some additions, bringing in more depth ahead of another postseason run.

The Dodgers have made it a priority not to spend heavily at the trade deadline in recent years, but with the current CBA expiring after the 2026 season, the team could look to operate a little differently this time around.

Los Angeles has been linked with many of the top names on the trade market, but how aggressive the front office will be remains to be seen.

One player who has been linked to the Dodgers recently is old friend Kenley Jansen, who is currently with the Detroit Tigers. Dodgers insiders Jack Harris and Dylan Hernandez of The California Post predicted a reunion between the two sides at the trade deadline.

"He could be an inexpensive lottery ticket for the Dodgers, who could use a couple of extra arms in the bullpen," they wrote. "The Tigers would probably be content with just unloading what remains of Jansen’s one-year, $11 million deal."

Should the Dodgers Bring Back Kenley Jansen?

Since Jansen left the Dodgers after the 2021 season, the right-hander has consistenly been linked to a return. Jansen has bounced around the league over the last five years, spending time with the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Angels and now the Tigers.

But the veteran has continued to show be a strong presence on the mound, and he could be a nice addition to the Dodgers' bullpen. Los Angeles could look to pair Jansen with closer Edwin Diaz, offering manager Dave Roberts some flexibility in late-game situations.

Diaz has been out following elbow surgery, so Jansen could be an insurance option in case he can't get back to form. Jansen has a club option for $12 million for 2027, so the Dodgers would have some future flexibility with him.

Jansen had some tough numbers with Detroit to open the year, but he has slowly rounded back into form over the last month-plus. Over his last 10.2 innings, Jansen has allowed just two runs while striking out 13 batters.

Overall, the right-hander has posted an ERA of 4.00 for the season, recording nine saves in 13 opportunities. Jansen's infamous cutter has once again been strong for him, seeing opponents hit just .152 against it this season.

The Dodgers and Tigers have been connected regarding a trade for ace Tarik Skubal heading into the deadline, so the two sides could potentially expand the deal to include Jansen. Detroit could get off the contract of Jansen, while the Dodgers bring in two pitchers that could help their three-peat quest.

It's unknown how much longer Jansen will play in the major leagues, especially since he is 38 years old. But this would be a special story for the four-time All-Star to have the chance to finish his career in the place where it all started.

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