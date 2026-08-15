How the Tigers Went From 22-38 to MLB’s Best Run Differential Since June

On June 1, the Detroit Tigers had a record of 22-38. They finished May with the worst record in the Major Leagues after going 6-22, with 129 runs allowed and a negative run differential of -48. They ended up losing 15 of their last 17 games in May. Until that moment, they were one of the great disappointments in the first half of the season.

However, since the beginning of June, everything has begun to change. The power of the principal of Tigers batters was unleashed; the great turns with runners in scoring position and the injuries and inconsistencies in the pitching began to be noticed less.

Since then, Detroit has played to a mark of 38-25 with a pitching rotation that leads MLB, registering an ERA of 3.05, and an offense with the third-best slugging (.447) and wRC+ (116). But probably the number that best distinguishes the Tigers after leaving in the oblivion the fateful month of May is their imposing run differential of plus-125, which demonstrates in a single value what they have meant to all rivals.

Since June 1, no other team in the league has a run differential greater than 90. The team closest to that mark is the Boston Red Sox, with a differential of plus-87. The Tigers were 15 games below .500 at the start of June, but they began to turn their season around. Even without Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize due to changes at the trade deadline, they now have a record of 60-62 and are actively competing for a Wild Card spot. This surprising turnaround has changed the narrative of their season.

Dingler and McGonigle have been the key players

Detroit Tigers third baseman Kevin McGonigle (7) high fives Riley Greene | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, I believe we have not talked enough about the contribution and the impact that they have brought to the Tigers: Dillon Dingler and the rookie Kevin McGonigle this season. Both have been part of the driving force all year, but especially since the team's comeback of the team starting June 1.

Dingler leads Detroit's offense with 3.2 fWAR since then, while McGonigle follows right behind with 2.5. Each of them plays in key positions. Dingler continues to belong to the elite among the receivers, with better performance in framing, while McGonigle has contributed an elite defense at two key positions, third base and shortstop, covering the absence of Javier Báez.

Of course, they have not been alone. Together with Dingler, who leads the team with 15 home runs in the last 63 games, Riley Greene (12 HR, 29 RBI) and Spencer Torkelson (12 HR, 41 RBI) form one of the most dangerous power trios of the moment. Alone, two teams have counted on three batters who have hit at least 12 HR since June 1:

Detroit Tigers

Dillon Dingler: 15 HR, .539 SLG, 141 wRC+, 3.2 WAR

Riley Greene: 12 HR, .476 SLG, 123 wRC+, 1.1 WAR

Spencer Torkelson: 12 HR, .446 SLG, 116 wRC+, 0.4 WAR

San Diego Padres

Jackson Merrill: 14 HR, .486 SLG, 118 wRC+, 2.2 WAR

Manny Machado: 13 HR, .463 SLG, 116 wRC+, 1.6 WAR

Fernando Tatis Jr.: 12 HR, .514 SLG, 142 wRC+, 2.6 WAR

Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber: 15 HR, .495 SLG, 141 wRC+, 1.4 WAR

Bryce Harper: 12 HR, .484 SLG, 137 wRC+, 1.4 WAR

Brandon Marsh: 12 HR, .421 SLG, 92 wRC+, 0.3 WAR

Other good news for the Tigers has been that the power of Colt Keith has awakened (he has eight home runs in his last 57 games with 119 wRC+), and Zach McKinstry has begun to walk (9.6%), which oxygenates the low end of the lineup. Gleyber Torres and Javy Báez are back, and the talent of Eduardo Valencia, together with Max Clark, is giving a great injection of youth to the team.

The rotation of pitching has been the other great complement

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Troy Melton (52). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without a doubt, Skubal (1.4 fWAR) and Mize (1.2 fWAR) were loaded with the weight of the reflectors and the great responsibilities of the rotation, next to the disappointing Framber Valdez. However, Troy Melton deserves great credit here. He began to dominate from his first start and has been one of the best starters in the league. His sensational dominance backs him up: after 11 starts from June 1 until now, has a 1.47 ERA, the lowest of any qualified pitcher in all of baseball. Behind Melton appears one of the aspirants to the Cy Young of the American League, Dylan Cease, with a 1.82 ERA.

In that lapse, he has a mark of 6-1, and the league simply still cannot catch him. His allowed BABIP is .198 and is only below the ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has limited the batters to an impressive .187.

As of the deadline for changes, without Skubal and Mize, the Tigers have the best effectiveness in the American League with 2.73. Melton leads the way, without allowing runs in the last 13 innings:

Troy Melton: 13.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 2.39 FIP, 0.5 WAR

Framber Valdez: 12.2 IP, 2.84 ERA, 4.74 FIP, 0.0 WAR

Keider Montero: 12.1 IP, 3.65 ERA, 5.35 FIP, 0.1 WAR

Jackson Jobe: 8.2 IP, 6.23 ERA, 5.62 FIP, -0.1 WAR

Drew Anderson: 7.2 IP, 1.17 ERA, 4.91 FIP, 0.0 WAR

The return of Jobe and the recent adjustments to Montero and Valdez are pointing to the fact that the level of dominance could be maintained in the straight final of the season. The Tigers do not discard the possibility that Jack Flaherty and Justin Verlander can join the rotation. That move could move Montero and Anderson to the bullpen, which also should add depth.

For the Tigers, the second half of the season has been a story of redemption, and the opportunity to return to the postseason, which seemed like a chimera at the end of May, now depends on stability.