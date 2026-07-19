How Spencer Torkelson Turned the Four-Seam Fastball Into a Strength

For much of his Major League career, pitchers found a simple formula to neutralize Spencer Torkelson.

Attack him with four-seam fastballs.

The plan worked in 2025. The Detroit Tigers first baseman posted just a 71 wRC+ against that pitch, a level of production well below what was expected from a hitter projected to become one of the organization’s primary power threats.

One year later, the story has changed completely.

In 2026, Torkelson has raised that production to a 150 wRC+, turning the four-seam fastball into one of the pitches he does the most damage against. The most interesting part is that the improvement did not come from making more contact or chasing fewer pitches. The metrics show a different type of evolution: his swing is now much better equipped to attack velocity.

The latest example of that change came Saturday night in Anaheim. Torkelson punished a Grayson Rodriguez four-seam fastball for a three-run homer in the first inning and added another home run later in the game, showing the type of damage he can now create against the pitch that once represented one of his biggest weaknesses.

The production changed, even as the contact declined

The numbers reflect an unusual transformation on his Statcast page.

Offensive metric vs. four-seam fastball (2026)

Value

wRC+ 150 wOBA .372 BB% 18.3% Hard% 49.2% Barrel% 12.2% Exit Velocity 93.6 mph

At first glance, it would be easy to assume that Torkelson simply improved his discipline or his ability to put the ball in play.

The data tells a different story.

His chase rate outside the strike zone (22.4%) has barely changed from 2025. He has not become more aggressive against strikes either, while his overall contact rate has dropped from 76.2% to 71.0% and his swinging-strike rate has increased from 10.5% to 12.5%.

In other words, Torkelson is not making more contact.

He is making much more valuable contact.

Nearly half of the balls he puts in play against four-seam fastballs are classified as Hard Hit, his average exit velocity reaches 93.6 mph, and more than 12% of those contacts result in barrels. That combination explains a significant portion of his offensive leap.

The swing changed more than the approach

The evolution becomes clearer through his biomechanical metrics.

While his bat speed has remained stable around 73 mph and his swing length has not shown significant changes, his Attack Angle has continued to rise.

After averaging 10 degrees in 2024 and 14 degrees in 2025, Torkelson increased that figure to 15 degrees in 2026.

It may seem like a minor adjustment, but it carries significant impact when facing four-seam fastballs.

That change allows the bat path to stay on the plane of the ball for longer, especially against elevated fastballs, where pitchers had previously found one of their most effective ways to neutralize him.

The result is not a hitter who swings more often.

It is a hitter whose best swings create far more damage.

A different type of threat for pitchers

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are still areas where Torkelson needs to improve. Secondary pitches remain a challenge, and his overall production shows there is still room for growth.

But regaining the ability to punish fastballs changes the equation. That was the pitch opponents used to attack his power profile; now it is one of the pitches that receives the most damage from his swing.

The difference with Spencer Torkelson in 2026 is not that he is making more contact. It is that he is turning the contact he does make into high-impact production.

For a hitter with his power potential, that adjustment could be the change that turns a known weakness into one of his greatest strengths.