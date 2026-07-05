Tigers’ Tarik Skubal Trade Deadline Sweepstakes Has New Suitor

The Detroit Tigers haven’t determined if they will trade pitcher Tarik Skubal yet. But Major League Baseball got the franchise out of one delicate conversation.

He was not selected to participate in the All-Star Game, so he’ll get the All-Star Break off for the first time since 2023. That’s good news for Detroit, which needs a healthy Skubal to shop him at the trade deadline — if it goes in that direction.

With the Tigers well under .500 and way back in the AL Central race, it’s looking more like a “when” situation and not an “if.” When it happens, the Tigers have a new team to call.

A New Suitor For Tarik Skubal

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown (left) and manager Joe Espada. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Houston Astros “plan” to be in the Skubal sweepstakes should he hit the open market. He’s not the only pitcher the Astros appear to be interested in, either. Houston will also be in on Sonny Gray, who is pitching for Boston and is 10-1 on the season.

Houston is under .500 this season but has surged since June. The Astros have gotten starting pitchers Hunter Brown and Cristian Javier back from injury. They also have Ronel Blanco, Hayden Wesneski and Lance McCullers Jr. doing rehab stints and working back from injuries.

Acquiring Skubal would elevate the entire rotation. Brown, the Detroit native who is now the Astros’ ace, would slide back to the No. 2 spot. Skubal would have to get used to pitching in a hitter’s ballpark in Houston, but he has the stuff to do that.

The question for Detroit is can Houston give it the best possible package? The Astros’ system is not well-thought of, but there are some star prospects set for the MLB Futures game later this month in Kevin Alvarez and Xavier Neyens. Both are a few years away from the Majors, however.

For two months of Skubal, Houston would have to hand over a bounty, including some Major League talent. Detroit would be right to ask for young outfielder Cam Smith, who has shown Gold Glove potential in right field and has undeniable potential at the plate.

The Astros also have an intriguing trade chip in infielder Isaac Paredes, who can play multiple positions, brings power and average and has an additional year of team control with a contract already set.

Houston could pair a couple of Major League ready players with a trio of star prospects and make it an intriguing deal for the Tigers. That might be the starting point for Detroit in a Skubal trade derby.

Entering the week he has started 11 games and is 4-4 with a 3.15 ERA with 75 strikeouts and eight walks in 65.2 innings. He’s put his surgery in May behind him and looks like a starting pitcher that could help any team during a playoff run.