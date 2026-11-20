Despite the fact that there are so many concepts and philosophies that have changed in the way teams prepare their game plans today, baseball remains essentially the same, so the designated hitter is supposed to continue being viewed as an offensive reinforcement to improve the lineup.

Has that changed? About two decades ago, when analytics had not taken over the game, a designated hitter could not afford to be a hitter who lacked the ability to produce power.

In these times, there are things that can be understood, such as the fact that the designated hitter can be anything from a leadoff hitter to a hitter at the bottom of the lineup who lacks power, but perhaps can make up for it by providing contact, plate discipline, the ability to get on base, and then doing a good job as a baserunner. In concept, I think it sounds good, since what is really needed most is production.

That being said, I think you already know where I want to go with this. Of course, let’s talk about the Detroit Tigers’ designated hitters, one of the most interesting topics that management should definitely address. If you have followed the team for some time, you already know that this has been a major problem in Detroit that has not found a solution in the last decade.

Tigers Team DH Production (2017–2026) | FanGraphs.

As you will see in the table, between 2017 and 2026, the Tigers’ designated hitters have recorded only two seasons above 100 wRC+, with 107 in 2020, during the season shortened to 60 games due to the pandemic, and 102 last year, when they produced a second consecutive season with an OPS above .700.

However, this year the designated hitters fell dramatically again, producing a .358 slugging percentage, .676 OPS, and 92 wRC+. To help you understand a little more about the chaos, that slugging percentage was the second-lowest in the entire American League, behind only the Kansas City Royals’ .331, as was their combined -0.8 fWAR.

Okay, this has been an absolute disappointment, but the story does not end here. Yes, I am sorry to say that there are more negative notes, as the worst figure in the rankings was the baffling total of just 13 home runs in 648 plate appearances, the lowest number in the entire league and just two fewer than the San Diego Padres’ designated hitters, who finished with 11.

How Will the Tigers Solve Their Designated Hitters’ Offensive Problem?

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25). Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the most effective ways, but the least likely from my perspective, is for Detroit to decide to add an elite hitter who can provide enough power, someone like Ty France, who, although he is not a slugger with projections to hit 30 home runs, was a consistent hitter this year and a top-level defensive first baseman.

France won a Gold Glove last year and finished among the finalists this season, so his presence would add offensive value and improve the defense at first base, where Spencer Torkelson finished among the worst first basemen with -12 OAA in 2026.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20). Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Torkelson’s favor is the power he has shown and his consistency in staying healthy, to the point of being an almost daily presence in the lineup, as he has played 83% of the team’s games since making his debut in 2022.

So, with the help of France or another hitter who can provide power, perhaps Torkelson can share his playing time as a designated hitter. France is not the only option available on the free-agent market, and I will soon write a broader column about some of the best options. This is the main reason why the problem becomes an urgency.

Tigers DH Leaders in Plate Appearances Since 2024 | FanGraphs.

Here we have the Tigers’ hitters who have recorded at least 100 plate appearances as designated hitters over the last three seasons, a span in which the team has recorded the second-highest strikeout rate, at 27.5%, and the fourth-worst fWAR, with just -0.5.

Leaving aside Riley Greene, who is usually the starting left fielder and is still not considered a full-time designated hitter—and even so, leads the offense with 17 home runs in fewer plate appearances than Kerry Carpenter—the rest of the hitters who have spent time at the DH spot have been inconsistent.

Detroit Tigers right fielder Kerry Carpenter (30). Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carpenter at some point seemed to be the best solution because of his power projections, but he has recorded -0.1 fWAR over that span. When he has been at his best, he has provided consistent power, but most of the time, as you can see in the table, Carpenter has been a .227 hitter, with a major inability to walk, too many strikeouts, and an on-base percentage of just .279.

He is definitely not the type of designated hitter teams would want to have, and then there is Colt Keith, with the most games played (107), but a depressing -0.5 fWAR and 83 wRC+. Gleyber Torres? One home run in 123 plate appearances and just .306 slugging.

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Mark Canha (21). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Do you remember Mark Canha?... Jahmai Jones provided some power, especially against left-handed pitchers at the time, but finished with 39 strikeouts and 13 RBIs. There has been no offensive answer, not even one that offers any hope of improvement, a situation that should force Detroit to look for more effective alternatives for the designated hitter spot.